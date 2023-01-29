In six years, Maternal Mortality Ratio improves in Telangana from 92 to 43

Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in Telangana has seen a downward trend from 92 in 2014 to 43 in 2018-20 even as institutional deliveries in the public health system increased from 30.5 per cent in 2015-16 to 61 per cent in 2022.

According to the annual report of Telangana Health Department, release by Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday, Infant Mortality Ratio (IMR) has decreased over the years from 39 in 2014 to 21 in 2020.

The state government issued orders for establishment of four super speciality hospitals (TIMS) in the city at Gachibowli, LB Nagar, Alwal and Sanath Nagar, and similarly a state-of-the-art Health City and super speciality hospital was sanctioned at Warangal, it said.

To work towards "Avoidable Blindness Free Telangana", the government has taken up universal eye screening by covering the entire population of the state under 'Kanti Velugu 2023' programme, which was launched on January 18. As many as 1,500 teams have been formed for this screening and the programme will run for 100 working days.

The oxygen generation capacity in Telangana, which was 135 metric tonne/day during the second wave of COVID-19, has been increased to 332.6 metric tonne/day as of now, it said.

Free dialysis is provided to patients in government hospitals. These centres are run in public-private partnership (PPP) mode under the hub and spoke model and so far 50 lakh dialysis sessions have been conducted, the release said.

Realising the need to fill up vacancies in the Health department on the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, efforts are on to employ 12,522 people on regular basis even as 969 doctor posts are already filled and notification to recruit 1,147 assistant professors and 5,200 staff nurses are issued, it added.