PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In setback for CKP Co-operative Bank's depositors, Maharashtra minister dismisses appeal against closure

The RBI had on May 2, 2020 cancelled the licence of CKP Co-operative Bank since the bank's financial position was "highly adverse and unsustainable."

Moneycontrol News

Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil on November 14 dismissed an appeal by depositors of Mumbai-based CKP Co-operative Bank against the closure of the lender.

The depositors had appealed against the dissolution of the cooperative society that manages the bank, and the appointment of a liquidator, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Depositors have challenged this order in the Bombay High Court, which has asked the Maharashtra government to file a reply, the report said.

Close

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had on May 2, 2020 said it cancelled the licence of CKP Co-operative Bank, since the bank's financial position was "highly adverse and unsustainable". The cancellation CKP Co-operative Bank came into effect on the close of business on April 30.

The report said four depositors - Arun, Jyoti and Kiran Dhumale, and Milind Shilotri - had filed the petition challenging the  cooperation department's order instructing winding up of the bank and appointment of a liquidator.

The petition noted that the cooperation department's order was passed after the RBI cancelled the lender's licence, and said the order "is in blatant violation of the law by treating it as an empty formality and exercise in futility".
First Published on Nov 15, 2020 12:13 pm

tags #banking #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.