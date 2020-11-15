In setback for CKP Co-operative Bank's depositors, Maharashtra minister dismisses appeal against closure

Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil on November 14 dismissed an appeal by depositors of Mumbai-based CKP Co-operative Bank against the closure of the lender.

The depositors had appealed against the dissolution of the cooperative society that manages the bank, and the appointment of a liquidator, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Depositors have challenged this order in the Bombay High Court, which has asked the Maharashtra government to file a reply, the report said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had on May 2, 2020 said it cancelled the licence of CKP Co-operative Bank, since the bank's financial position was "highly adverse and unsustainable". The cancellation CKP Co-operative Bank came into effect on the close of business on April 30.

The report said four depositors - Arun, Jyoti and Kiran Dhumale, and Milind Shilotri - had filed the petition challenging the cooperation department's order instructing winding up of the bank and appointment of a liquidator.

The petition noted that the cooperation department's order was passed after the RBI cancelled the lender's licence, and said the order "is in blatant violation of the law by treating it as an empty formality and exercise in futility".