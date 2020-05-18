In post-pandemic world, people will travel for fun, not work: Airbnb CEO

Adding that people will become digital nomads, Chesky said his home-sharing company will focus more on longer-term stays once the virus is contained.
Brian Chesky, the CEO of Airbnb, believes that the COVID-19 pandemic will bring about a tectonic change in the way people travel.
Speaking to Business Insider, the billionaire entrepreneur said that in the post-COVID-19 world the purpose of travel will shift from work to leisure.
"I think we're seeing that you can do a lot [via] video conferencing, and that's going to have a big impact on how often people travel for work," Chesky said. "We used to do a lot of travel for work and then we entertained ourselves on screens. That's going to inverse. I think we'll work more on screens and entertain ourselves in the real world."
Adding that people will become digital nomads, Chesky said his home-sharing company will focus more on longer-term stays once the virus is contained.
"Many people are realizing they don't have to be tethered to one city. So you'll see more people are going to choose to live around the world, spending a few months at a time in different places," Chesky said.
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, few industries have fallen as far and as fast as tourism. Once a flourishing sector, travel came to a screeching halt after the virus limited people to their homes, making a trip to their local grocery store difficult let alone the picturesque locales around the world.In April, the World Travel and Tourism Council, the trade group representing major global travel companies, projected that if the pandemic continues for a few more months it could result in a global loss of 75 million jobs and $2.1 trillion in revenue.
Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world
Date: May 19