App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top-10 CEO exits of 2019: Bosses who quit amid controversy

Here’s a quick look at the top 10 high-profile CEO exits this year, so far

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A number of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of various companies across the world have made exits in 2019. Here’s a quick look at the top 10 high-profile CEO exits this year, so far.
1/11

A number of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of companies across the world have quit and moved on in 2019. Here’s a look at the top 10 high-profile CEO exits of the year, so far. (Image: Reuters)

Adam Neumann quit WeWork: The co-founder of the commercial real estate company was reportedly pressured to resign after questions were raised over corporate governance and mounting losses. (Image: Reuters)
2/11

Adam Neumann quit WeWork: The co-founder of the commercial real estate company was reportedly pressured to resign after questions were raised over corporate governance and mounting losses. (Image: Reuters)

Kevin Burns quit Juul Labs: Burns, who led the e-cigarette startup, stepped down after the emergence of vaping-related deaths and a possible ban in multiple US states. (Image: Reuters)
3/11

Kevin Burns quit Juul Labs: Burns, who led the e-cigarette startup, stepped down after the emergence of vaping-related deaths and a possible ban in multiple states in the US. (Image: Reuters)

Devin Wenig exits eBay: Wenig left the e-commerce company over differences with the new board, as it moved forward with potential assets sale. (Image: Reuters)
4/11

Devin Wenig quit eBay: Wenig left the e-commerce company over differences with the new board, as they decided to pursue with potential sale of assets. (Image: Reuters)

Hiroto Saikawa quit Nissan Motor: Saikawa resigned after internal investigations revealed falsified documents that had boosted his compensation in 2013. (Image: Reuters)
5/11

Hiroto Saikawa quit Nissan Motor: Saikawa resigned after internal investigations revealed falsified documents that boosted his compensation in 2013. (Image: Reuters)

John Flint quit HSBC: In what came as a surprise move to many, Flint exited the investment bank after just 18 months as the CEO. He had reportedly lost his staff’s backing. (Image: Reuters)
6/11

John Flint quit HSBC: In what came as a surprise to many, Flint exited the investment bank after serving for 18 months as CEO. He had reportedly lost his staff's backing. (Image: Reuters)

Harald Krueger quits BMW: Krueger quit after four years as the automobile giant's CEO and after serving three decades with the Bavarian company, adding to the turmoil in the industry. (Image: Reuters)
7/11

Harald Krueger quit BMW: Krueger quit after four years as the automobile giant's CEO and after serving three decades with the company, adding to the turmoil in the industry. (Image: Reuters)

Rupert Hogg quit Cathay Pacific: Hogg stepped down allegedly due to pressure from Beijing to name the employees who had participated in the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Hong Kong is the main hub for the airline. (Image: Reuters - Hogg is second from left in this picture)
8/11

Rupert Hogg quit Cathay Pacific: Hogg (2nd L) stepped down allegedly due to pressure from Beijing to name the employees who had participated in pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, which is the main hub of the airline. (Image: Reuters)

Kevin Tsujihara quit Warner Bros.: He resigned amid allegations that he promised acting roles to an actress with whom he was reportedly sexually involved with. (Image: Reuters)
9/11

Kevin Tsujihara quit Warner Bros: Tsujihara resigned amid allegations that he promised acting roles to an actress with whom he was reportedly sexually involved with. (Image: Reuters)

Richard Plepler quit HBO: Plepler left HBO after almost 30 years there, due to alleged lack of autonomy after the company was taken over by AT&T. (Image: Reuters)
10/11

Richard Plepler quit HBO: Plepler left HBO after almost 30 years due to alleged lack of autonomy after the company was taken over by AT&T. (Image: Reuters)

Timothy Sloan exits Wells Fargo: Sloan's resignation made him the second CEO to leave the financial services bank, in the fallout of a wide-ranging sales practices scandal. (Image: Reuters)
11/11

Timothy Sloan exits Wells Fargo: Sloan's resignation made him the second CEO to leave the financial services bank in the fallout of controversial sales practices. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Oct 14, 2019 12:22 pm

tags #Business #CEO #Companies #Slideshow

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.