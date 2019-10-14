Top-10 CEO exits of 2019: Bosses who quit amid controversy

Here’s a quick look at the top 10 high-profile CEO exits this year, so far Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 A number of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of companies across the world have quit and moved on in 2019. Here’s a look at the top 10 high-profile CEO exits of the year, so far. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 Adam Neumann quit WeWork: The co-founder of the commercial real estate company was reportedly pressured to resign after questions were raised over corporate governance and mounting losses. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 Kevin Burns quit Juul Labs: Burns, who led the e-cigarette startup, stepped down after the emergence of vaping-related deaths and a possible ban in multiple states in the US. (Image: Reuters) 4/11 Devin Wenig quit eBay: Wenig left the e-commerce company over differences with the new board, as they decided to pursue with potential sale of assets. (Image: Reuters) 5/11 Hiroto Saikawa quit Nissan Motor: Saikawa resigned after internal investigations revealed falsified documents that boosted his compensation in 2013. (Image: Reuters) 6/11 John Flint quit HSBC: In what came as a surprise to many, Flint exited the investment bank after serving for 18 months as CEO. He had reportedly lost his staff's backing. (Image: Reuters) 7/11 Harald Krueger quit BMW: Krueger quit after four years as the automobile giant's CEO and after serving three decades with the company, adding to the turmoil in the industry. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 Rupert Hogg quit Cathay Pacific: Hogg (2nd L) stepped down allegedly due to pressure from Beijing to name the employees who had participated in pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, which is the main hub of the airline. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Kevin Tsujihara quit Warner Bros: Tsujihara resigned amid allegations that he promised acting roles to an actress with whom he was reportedly sexually involved with. (Image: Reuters) 10/11 Richard Plepler quit HBO: Plepler left HBO after almost 30 years due to alleged lack of autonomy after the company was taken over by AT&T. (Image: Reuters) 11/11 Timothy Sloan exits Wells Fargo: Sloan's resignation made him the second CEO to leave the financial services bank in the fallout of controversial sales practices. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 14, 2019 12:22 pm