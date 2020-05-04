In pics | What brokerages say as Reliance Industries reports Rs 6,346cr net profit for Q4FY20

http://livecms.moneycontrol.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/reliance-1.jpg" alt="For the March quarter, Reliance Industries reported a net profit of Rs 6,346 crore with a one-time loss of Rs 4,267 crore. The adjusted profit is calculated at Rs 10,813 crore versus the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 10,721 crore. The revenue has come in at Rs 1.36 lakh crore versus a CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 1.47 lakh crore. EBITDA has been reported at Rs 21,782 crore for the quarter versus our estimate of Rs 21,356 crore. Here is what brokerages have to say. (Image: Moneycontrol)