you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 03:57 PM IST

In pics | What brokerages say as Reliance Industries reports Rs 6,346cr net profit for Q4FY20

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments.

CNBC-TV18 @moneycontrolcom
For the March quarter, Reliance Industries reported a net profit of Rs 6,346 crore with a one-time loss of Rs 4,267 crore. The adjusted profit is calculated at Rs 10,813 crore versus the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 10,721 crore. The revenue has come in at Rs 1.36 lakh crore versus a CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 1.47 lakh crore. EBITDA has been reported at Rs 21,782 crore for the quarter versus our estimate of Rs 21,356 crore. Here is what brokerages have to say. (Image: Moneycontrol)
CLSA on RIL: The brokerage maintains a 'buy' call on the stock and raised the target to Rs 1,770 from Rs 1,500 earlier. As per the brokerage, the company’s huge monetisation plans, despite weak Q4 results, should help. (Image: CNBC TV18)
BofAML on RIL | BofAML maintains a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,700 per share. It added that the rights issue is marginally accretive to FY21/22 EPS if cash used for debt repayment.
Axis Capital on RIL | The brokerage maintains a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,780 per share. It further notes that the rights issue provides an excellent opportunity for existing shareholders. (Image: CNBC TV18)
JPMorgan on RIL | The brokerage initiates a 'neutral' call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,375 per share. It adds that the core energy business could be staring at a multi-year slump, but repositioning as a cons/technology co should support the stock price. (Image: CNBC TV18)
Edelweiss on RIL: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,645 per share. It stated that tariff hikes at Jio would continue to drive 22 percent EPS CAGR over FY22. (Image: CNBC TV18)
First Published on May 4, 2020 03:57 pm

