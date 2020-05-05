App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 07:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Three AP photojournalists from J&K win Pulitzer Prize 2020 for covering life in Kashmir during curfew

Three Indian photojournalists working with AP news agency have been awarded with Pulitzer for their coverage on Kashmir during the time of curfew

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Associated Press (AP) won 2020 Pulitzer Prize in the category of feature photography for their coverage on Kashmir during clampdown, where curfew and shutdowns of phone and internet service created a challenge to show the world about the happening inside Kashmir. AP photographers Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin snaked around roadblocks, sometimes took cover in strangers’ homes and hid cameras in vegetable bags to capture images of protests, police and paramilitary action and daily life. Then they headed to an airport to persuade travelers to carry the photo files out with them and get them to AP’s office in New Delhi. (Image: AP)
1/13

The Associated Press (AP) won 2020 Pulitzer Prize in the category of feature photography for their coverage on Kashmir during the clampdown, where curfew and shutdowns of phone and internet service created a challenge to show the world about was happening inside Kashmir. AP photographers Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin snaked around roadblocks, sometimes took cover in strangers’ homes and hid cameras in vegetable bags to capture images of protests, police and paramilitary action and daily life. Then they headed to an airport to persuade travelers to carry the photo files out with them and get them to AP’s office in New Delhi. In above photo, AP photographer Dar Yasin celebrates his win with his family. (Image: AP)

Associated Press photographer Channi Anand celebrates with his family following the announcement that he was one of three AP photographers who won the Pulitzer Prize in Feature Photography for their coverage of the conflict in Kashmir and in Jammu, India. (AP Photo)
2/13

Associated Press photographer Channi Anand celebrates with his family following the announcement that he was one of three AP photographers who won the Pulitzer Prize in Feature Photography for their coverage of the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir. (AP Photo)

Associated Press photographer Mukhtar Khan celebrates with his family at his home in Srinagar following the results announced in which he was one of three AP photographers who won the Pulitzer Prize in Feature Photography for their coverage of the conflict in Kashmir and in Jammu, India. (AP Photo/Afnan Arif)
3/13

Associated Press photographer Mukhtar Khan celebrates with his family at his home in Srinagar following the results announced. (AP Photo/Afnan Arif)

Kashmiri Muslim devotees offer prayer outside the shrine of Sufi saint Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani in Srinagar, Dec. 9, 2019. Hundreds of devotees gathered at the shrine for the 11-day festival that marks the death anniversary of the Sufi saint. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
4/13

Kashmiri Muslim devotees offer prayer outside the shrine of Sufi saint Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani in Srinagar, Dec. 9, 2019. Hundreds of devotees gathered at the shrine for the 11-day festival that marks the death anniversary of the Sufi saint. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Kashmiri Muslim children attend recitation classes of the holy Quran on the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar, May 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
5/13

Kashmiri Muslim children attend recitation classes of the holy Quran on the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar, May 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard as Kashmiri Muslims offer Friday prayers on a street outside a local mosque during curfew like restrictions in Srinagar, India, Aug. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
6/13

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard as Kashmiri Muslims offer Friday prayers on a street outside a local mosque during curfew-like restrictions in Srinagar, India, Aug. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Flames and smoke billow from a residential building where militants are suspected to have taken refuge during a gun battle in Pulwama, south of Srinagar on Feb. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
7/13

Flames and smoke billow from a residential building where militants are suspected to have taken refuge during a gun battle in Pulwama, south of Srinagar on Feb. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

A wounded woman is carried on a stretcher for treatment after she was injured in a bus accident, at a local hospital in Srinagar, June 27, 2019 after a minibus carrying students to a picnic fell into a gorge along a Himalayan road. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
8/13

A wounded woman is carried on a stretcher for treatment after she was injured in a bus accident, at a local hospital in Srinagar, June 27, 2019 after a minibus carrying students to a picnic fell into a gorge along a Himalayan road. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier keeps vigil near the India Pakistan border at Garkhal in Akhnoor, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) west of Jammu, India, August 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
9/13

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier keeps vigil near the India Pakistan border at Garkhal in Akhnoor, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) west of Jammu, India, August 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Kashmiri men dismantle a portion of a house destroyed in a gunbattle in Tral village, south of Srinagar on March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
10/13

Kashmiri men dismantle a portion of a house destroyed in a gunbattle in Tral village, south of Srinagar on March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Masked Kashmiris shout slogans during a protest after Friday prayers on the outskirts of Srinagar, October 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
11/13

Masked Kashmiris shout slogans during a protest after Friday prayers on the outskirts of Srinagar, October 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

A masked Kashmiri protester jumps on the bonnet of an armoured vehicle of Indian police as he throws stones at it during a protest in Srinagar, May 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
12/13

A masked Kashmiri protester jumps on the bonnet of an armoured vehicle of Indian police as he pelts stones at it during a protest in Srinagar, May 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Women shout slogans as policemen fire teargas and live ammunition in the air to stop a protest march in Srinagar, August 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
13/13

Women shout slogans as policemen fire teargas and live ammunition in the air to stop a protest march in Srinagar, August 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

First Published on May 5, 2020 07:05 pm

tags #2020 Pulitzer Prize winners #Associated Press #photojournalist #Pulitzer Prize 2020 #Slideshow

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak: In rare victory of hope and resilience, HIV-positive patient in Gujarat beats COVID-19

Coronavirus outbreak: In rare victory of hope and resilience, HIV-positive patient in Gujarat beats COVID-19

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Govt prepares to bring home Indians in the world's largest evacuation plan

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Govt prepares to bring home Indians in the world's largest evacuation plan

Painted marks for social distancing, cap on number of commuters: Centre's guidelines for public transport post-lockdown

Painted marks for social distancing, cap on number of commuters: Centre's guidelines for public transport post-lockdown

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.