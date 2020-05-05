In Pics | Three AP photojournalists from J&K win Pulitzer Prize 2020 for covering life in Kashmir during curfew

The Associated Press (AP) won 2020 Pulitzer Prize in the category of feature photography for their coverage on Kashmir during the clampdown, where curfew and shutdowns of phone and internet service created a challenge to show the world about was happening inside Kashmir. AP photographers Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin snaked around roadblocks, sometimes took cover in strangers’ homes and hid cameras in vegetable bags to capture images of protests, police and paramilitary action and daily life. Then they headed to an airport to persuade travelers to carry the photo files out with them and get them to AP’s office in New Delhi. In above photo, AP photographer Dar Yasin celebrates his win with his family. (Image: AP)