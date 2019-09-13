In Pics | These IITians have sculpted illustrious careers in the world of business

These bigwigs who made a mark in the business world have all attended one of the IITs at some point. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Nandan Nilekani | Co-founder Infosys | He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the IIT Bombay. (Image source: PTI) 2/11 Raghuram Govind Rajan | The former Reserve Bank of India governor is currently a Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Rajan graduated from IIT Delhi in 1985 with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering. (Image: PTI) 3/11 Padmasree Warrior | Former chief technology and strategy officer at Cisco and former chief executive officer at Nio Inc | She earned her Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from IIT Delhi in 1982. 4/11 Vinod Khosla | Co-founder of US-based Sun Microsystems, the Indian-American businessman is now a billionaire. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Delhi. (Image Source: Reuters) 5/11 Amitabh Kumar 'Amit' Singhal | The former senior vice-president and software engineer at Google Inc was the head of Google's Search team for 15 years. He has earned a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from IIT Roorkee in 1989. (Image source: Reuters) 6/11 Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal | Co-founders of India's largest e-commerce platform Flipkart, Sachin and Binny (not related) hold degrees in Computer Engineering from IIT Delhi. (Image source: Flipkart) 7/11 Sameer Gehlaut | Founder and Chairman of Indiabulls Group, he is a 1995 batch Mechanical Engineer from IIT Delhi. (Image: indiabullsrealestate.com) 8/11 Sundar Pichai | The Indian-American is the Chief Executive Officer at Google. He earned his Bachelor degree from IIT Kharagpur in Metallurgical Engineering. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Deepinder Goyal - Founder and CEO of Indian restaurant aggregator Zomato. Deepinder graduated with a Mathematics and Computing degree from IIT Delhi in 2005. (Image: Zomato) 10/11 NR Narayana Murthy- The founder of Infosys, one of India’s leading MNCs, holds an M.Tech degree from IIT Kanpur. Murthy founded Infosys in 1981 with an initial capital of Rs 10,000 and now the market cap of the company at Rs 347,592 crore [as of September 12, 2019]. (Image: Reuters) 11/11 Nikesh Arora- Vice Chairman of SoftBank Corp. and CEO of SoftBank Internet and Media, Inc. (SIMI). He graduated from the IIT (BHU) Varanasi in 1989, with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 13, 2019 07:37 am