App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 07:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | These IITians have sculpted illustrious careers in the world of business

These bigwigs who made a mark in the business world have all attended one of the IITs at some point.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
1. Nandan Nilekani- Co-founder of Indian MNC Infosys. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. (Image: PTI)
1/11

Nandan Nilekani | Co-founder Infosys | He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the IIT Bombay. (Image source: PTI)

2. Raghuram Govind Rajan - Former Reserve Bank of India governor and currently a Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Rajan, who graduated from IIT-Delhi in 1985 with a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, also won the Director’s Gold Medal there. (Image: PTI)
2/11

Raghuram Govind Rajan | The former Reserve Bank of India governor is currently a Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Rajan graduated from IIT Delhi in 1985 with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering. (Image: PTI)

3| Padmasree Warrior- Former Cisco Chief Technology and Strategy Officer and Former Nio Inc. Chief Executive Officer. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in chemical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in 1982. In 2014, Forbes recognised Warrior as the 71st most powerful woman in the world. She has also been called one of the four rising stars on Fortune Magazine’s Most Powerful Women list. (Image: Reuters)
3/11

Padmasree Warrior | Former chief technology and strategy officer at Cisco and former chief executive officer at Nio Inc | She earned her Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from IIT Delhi in 1982.

Vinod Khosla | Net Worth: INR 18,111.6 crore| How much are they donating: INR 9,055.8 crore. (Image Source: Reuters)
4/11

Vinod Khosla | Co-founder of US-based Sun Microsystems, the Indian-American businessman is now a billionaire. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Delhi. (Image Source: Reuters)

5| Amitabh Kumar "Amit" Singhal- Former senior vice-president and software engineer at Google Inc., a Google Fellow, and the head of Google’s search team for 15 years. He received a Bachelor of Engineering degree in computer science from IIT Roorkee in 1989. (Image: Reuters)
5/11

Amitabh Kumar 'Amit' Singhal | The former senior vice-president and software engineer at Google Inc was the head of Google's Search team for 15 years. He has earned a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from IIT Roorkee in 1989. (Image source: Reuters)

6| Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal- Co-founders of India’s largest e-commerce platform Flipkart. Sachin and Binny are both holders of a degree in computer engineering from IIT-Delhi. (Image: moneycontrol)
6/11

Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal | Co-founders of India's largest e-commerce platform Flipkart, Sachin and Binny (not related) hold degrees in Computer Engineering from IIT Delhi. (Image source: Flipkart)

7| Sameer Gehlaut- Founder and Chairman of Indiabulls Group. A 1995 mechanical engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi. (Image: indiabullsrealestate.com)
7/11

Sameer Gehlaut | Founder and Chairman of Indiabulls Group, he is a 1995 batch Mechanical Engineer from IIT Delhi. (Image: indiabullsrealestate.com)

8| Sundar Pichai- An Indian-American businessman and Chief Executive officer at Google LLC. He earned his Bachelor of Engineering degree from IIT Kharagpur in Metallurgical Engineering. (Image: Reuters)
8/11

Sundar Pichai | The Indian-American is the Chief Executive Officer at Google. He earned his Bachelor degree from IIT Kharagpur in Metallurgical Engineering. (Image: Reuters)

DGedit
9/11

Deepinder Goyal - Founder and CEO of Indian restaurant aggregator Zomato. Deepinder graduated with a Mathematics and Computing degree from IIT Delhi in 2005. (Image: Zomato)

10.N R Narayan Murthy- Founder of Infosys, one of India’s leading MNCs, in the year 1981. He holds an M.tech degree from IIT Kanpur. A Padma Vibhushan awardee, Murthy has been described as the ‘Father of Indian IT sector’ by Time magazine due to his contribution to outsourcing in India and is also listed among the top 12 greatest entrepreneurs of our time. (Image: Reuters)
10/11

NR Narayana Murthy- The founder of Infosys, one of India’s leading MNCs, holds an M.Tech degree from IIT Kanpur. Murthy founded Infosys in 1981 with an initial capital of Rs 10,000 and now the market cap of the company at Rs 347,592 crore [as of September 12, 2019]. (Image: Reuters)

11.Nikesh Arora- Vice Chairman of SoftBank Corp. and CEO of SoftBank Internet and Media, Inc. (SIMI). He graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology, Varanasi in 1989, with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering. (Image: Reuters)
11/11

Nikesh Arora- Vice Chairman of SoftBank Corp. and CEO of SoftBank Internet and Media, Inc. (SIMI). He graduated from the IIT (BHU) Varanasi in 1989, with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Sep 13, 2019 07:37 am

tags #Binny Bansal #Business #Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal #Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy #Padmasree Warrior #Raghuram Rajan #Sameer Gehlaut #Slideshow

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.