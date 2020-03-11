App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Top 10 most expensive structures and landmarks in the world

Here are the top 10 most expensive structures ever built, adjusted for inflation, listed by lovemoney.com.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Many landmark buildings and structures exist across the world with decorative exteriors and interiors. These spectacular feats of engineering comes with a heavy cost price. Scroll through the top 10 most expensive structures ever built listed by lovemoney.com. (Image: Reuters)
1/11

Many landmark buildings and structures exist across the world with decorative exteriors and interiors. These spectacular feats of engineering come with a heavy cost. Scroll through the world's top 10 most expensive structures ever built listed by lovemoney.com. (Image: Reuters)

No 10| Abraj al Bait | Construction cost: $15 billion. (Image: Reuters)
2/11

No 10| Abraj al Bait | Construction cost: $15 billion. (Image: Reuters)

No 9| Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge | Construction cost: $18.8 billion. (Image: Reuters)
3/11

No 9| Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge | Construction cost: $18.8 billion. (Image: Reuters)

No 8| Central Artery/Tunnel Project | Construction cost: $22 billion. (Image: Wikimedia.org)
4/11

No 8| Central Artery/Tunnel Project | Construction cost: $22 billion. (Image: Wikimedia.org)

No 7| The Dubai Mall | Construction cost: $24 billion. (Image: Reuters)
5/11

No 7| The Dubai Mall | Construction cost: $24 billion. (Image: Reuters)

No 6| Kansai International Airport | Construction cost: $24.3 billion. (Image: Reuters)
6/11

No 6| Kansai International Airport | Construction cost: $24.3 billion. (Image: Reuters)

No 5| Hong Kong International Airport | Construction cost: $31.5 billion. (Image: Reuters)
7/11

No 5| Hong Kong International Airport | Construction cost: $31.5 billion. (Image: Reuters)

No 4| Three Gorges Dam | Construction cost: $48.3 billion. (Image: Reuters)
8/11

No 4| Three Gorges Dam | Construction cost: $48.3 billion. (Image: Reuters)

No 3| Itaipu Dam | Construction cost: $48.7 billion. (Image: Reuters)
9/11

No 3| Itaipu Dam | Construction cost: $48.7 billion. (Image: Reuters)

No 2| Masjid al-Haram | Construction cost: $100 billion. (Image: Reuters)
10/11

No 2| Masjid al-Haram | Construction cost: $100 billion. (Image: Reuters)

No 1| Great Wall of China | Construction cost: $360 billion. (Image: Reuters)
11/11

No 1| Great Wall of China | Construction cost: $360 billion. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 12:12 pm

tags #Business #construction #Slideshow #world

