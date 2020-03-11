In pics | Top 10 most expensive structures and landmarks in the world

Here are the top 10 most expensive structures ever built, adjusted for inflation, listed by lovemoney.com. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Many landmark buildings and structures exist across the world with decorative exteriors and interiors. These spectacular feats of engineering come with a heavy cost. Scroll through the world's top 10 most expensive structures ever built listed by lovemoney.com. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 No 10| Abraj al Bait | Construction cost: $15 billion. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 No 9| Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge | Construction cost: $18.8 billion. (Image: Reuters) 4/11 No 8| Central Artery/Tunnel Project | Construction cost: $22 billion. (Image: Wikimedia.org) 5/11 No 7| The Dubai Mall | Construction cost: $24 billion. (Image: Reuters) 6/11 No 6| Kansai International Airport | Construction cost: $24.3 billion. (Image: Reuters) 7/11 No 5| Hong Kong International Airport | Construction cost: $31.5 billion. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 No 4| Three Gorges Dam | Construction cost: $48.3 billion. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 No 3| Itaipu Dam | Construction cost: $48.7 billion. (Image: Reuters) 10/11 No 2| Masjid al-Haram | Construction cost: $100 billion. (Image: Reuters) 11/11 No 1| Great Wall of China | Construction cost: $360 billion. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Mar 11, 2020 12:12 pm