In pics | Stocks in the news: Bajaj Auto, Tata Power, Jubilant Food, Blue Star, Ajanta Pharma

Supreme Petrochem | Birlasoft | Mahindra Logistics | Shalimar Paints | Matrimony.com | Grindwell Norton | Chennai Petroleum Corporation | JK Lakshmi Cement | Standard Chartered Plc are also in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/15 Here are the stocks in the news today. (image: Moneycontrol) 2/15 Bajaj Auto Q4 | Profit at Rs 1,310 cr versus Rs 1,305.6 cr, revenue at Rs 6,816 cr versus Rs 7,420.5 cr YoY. (Image: PTI) 3/15 Jubilant Foodworks Q4 | Profit at Rs 33.1 cr versus Rs 79 cr, revenue at Rs 909 cr versus Rs 873 cr YoY. (Image: PTI) 4/15 Supreme Petrochem Q4 | Profit at Rs 23.5 cr versus Rs 39 cr, revenue at Rs 663 cr versus Rs 822 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 5/15 Mahindra Logistics Q4 | Profit at Rs 9.73 cr versus Rs 23.53 cr, revenue at Rs 812 cr versus Rs 1,015 cr YoY. (Image: PTI) 6/15 Shalimar Paints | Company has resumed operations. (Image: shalimarpaints.com) 7/15 Birlasoft Q4 | Profit at Rs 69 cr versus Rs 66 cr, revenue at Rs 907 cr versus Rs 788 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 8/15 Matrimony.com Q4 | Profit at Rs 6.8 cr versus Rs 7.1 cr, revenue at Rs 94.1 cr versus Rs 86.10 cr YoY. (Image: Wikimedia) 9/15 Grindwell Norton Q4 | Profit at Rs 41.42 cr versus Rs 42.41 cr, revenue at Rs 366 cr versus Rs 405 cr YoY. (Image: grindwellnorton.co.in) 10/15 Ajanta Pharma Q4 | Profit at Rs 129.2 cr versus Rs 89 cr, revenue at Rs 682 cr versus Rs 515 cr YoY. (Image: Pixabay) 11/15 Chennai Petroleum Corporation Q4 | Loss at Rs 1,625 cr versus loss at Rs 25 cr, revenue at Rs 11,769 cr versus Rs 12,765 cr YoY. (Image: cpcl.co.in) 12/15 JK Lakshmi Cement Q4 | Profit at Rs 99.15 cr versus Rs 41 cr, revenue at Rs 1,137.5 cr versus Rs 1,279.3 cr YoY. (Image: Reuters) 13/15 Blue Star | CARE reaffirmed credit rating at AA+ and revised outlook from Stable to Negative due to temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities, and expected lower demand of consumer durables in the near to medium term as a consequence of the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: Wikimedia) 14/15 Tata Power | Company acquired 10% in Adjaristqali Netherlands BV from International Finance Corporation through its wholly-owned subsidiary Tata Power International Pte. (Image: Moneycontrol) 15/15 Standard Chartered Plc | Standard Chartered Group has completed the sale of its 44.56% equity interest in PT Bank Permata Tbk to Bangkok Bank Public Company. (Image: Moneycontrol) First Published on May 21, 2020 07:42 am