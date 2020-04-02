In Pics | Planes across world grounded en masse due to coronavirus outbreak

Take a look at these pictures of planes resting on runway and tarmacs around the world. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/18 With international markets closing doors on fliers across the world, planes have been taken out of service worldwide after travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some pictures to check on where airlines have parked their grounded fleet after sharp drop in traffic triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak. (Image: Reuters) 2/18 Aircraft seen parked on a runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji domestic airport in Mumbai. (Image: AP) 3/18 Several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked at Kansas City International Airport. (Image: AP) 4/18 British Airways planes are seen parked at Bournemouth Airport on April 1, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continues. (Image: Reuters) 5/18 Airplanes parked on the tarmac at the international airport of Orly, south of Paris, the day of its closure due to a drop in traffic as the government announced an extension of the initial 15-day home confinement period that came into force on March 17 in a bid to slow down the spread of the COVID-19. (Image: AP) 6/18 American Airlines planes stored at Pittsburgh International Airport sit idle on a closed runway in Imperial, Pa., on March 31, 2020. (Image: AP) 7/18 As American Airlines cut more service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pittsburgh International Airport has closed one of its four runways to shelter in place 96 planes. (Image: AP) 8/18 On April 1, TAP planes are seen at Lisbon's airport during partial lockdown as part of state of emergency to combat the coronavirus outbreak in Lisbon, Portugal. (Image: Reuters) 9/18 Aegean Airlines planes parked at Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens. The Greek airline carrier has suspended all international flights until April 30 because of the travel restrictions imposed by the Greek government, the EU and other states. (Image: AP) 10/18 EasyJet planes resting on the tarmac at Luton Airport in Bedfordshire,England, after the airline announced it has grounded its entire fleet of 344 aircraft due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AP) 11/18 German Lufthansa planes sit parked at the airport in Munich, Germany as the planes are not in use because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Image: AP) 12/18 Parked planes of the airline Swiss at the airport in Duebendorf in Switzerland as the bigger part of the Swiss fleet are not in use due to the outbreak. (Image: AP) 13/18 Delta Air Lines passenger planes seen parked at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. (Image: Reuters) 14/18 Kenyan Airways planes parked at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. (Image: Reuters) 15/18 Vueling Airlines planes crowd a runway at the Seville airport in Spain. (Image: AP) 16/18 American Airlines passenger planes (bottom) parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. The planes at the top are 737 MAX, parked for reasons other than the coronavirus. (Image: Reuters) 17/18 Planes of the Ukrainian International airlines are seen at the Boryspil International Airport after Ukraine suspended all passenger flights to and from the country. (Image: Reuters) 18/18 Planes of the Ukrainian International airlines are seen at the Boryspil International Airport after Ukraine has suspended all passenger flights to and from the country, amid coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, outside Kiev, Ukraine on March 17, 2020. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Apr 2, 2020 04:32 pm