you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Planes across world grounded en masse due to coronavirus outbreak

Take a look at these pictures of planes resting on runway and tarmacs around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With international markets closing doors on fliers across the world, planes are taken out of service worldwide after travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some pictures to check on where airlines have parked their grounded fleet after sharp drop in traffic triggered by coronavirus outbreak. (Image: Reuters)
1/18

With international markets closing doors on fliers across the world, planes have been taken out of service worldwide after travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some pictures to check on where airlines have parked their grounded fleet after sharp drop in traffic triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak. (Image: Reuters)

Aircrafts are seen parked on a runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji domestic airport in Mumbai, India on March 25, 2020 as India went under lockdown in a bid to stop the coronavirus pandemic from spreading. (Image: AP)
2/18

Aircraft seen parked on a runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji domestic airport in Mumbai. (Image: AP)

Several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked at Kansas City International Airport. (Image: AP)
3/18

Several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked at Kansas City International Airport. (Image: AP)

British Airways planes are seen parked at Bournemouth Airport on April 1, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. (Image: Reuters)
4/18

British Airways planes are seen parked at Bournemouth Airport on April 1, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continues. (Image: Reuters)

Airplanes are parked on the tarmac at the international airport of Orly, south of Paris, the day of its closure due to a drop in traffic as the government announced an extension of the initial 15-day home confinement period that came into force on March 17 in a bid to brake the spread of the Covid-19. (Image: AP)
5/18

Airplanes parked on the tarmac at the international airport of Orly, south of Paris, the day of its closure due to a drop in traffic as the government announced an extension of the initial 15-day home confinement period that came into force on March 17 in a bid to slow down the spread of the COVID-19. (Image: AP)

American Airlines planes stored at Pittsburgh International Airport sit idle on a closed runway in Imperial, Pa., on March 31, 2020. (Image: AP)
6/18

American Airlines planes stored at Pittsburgh International Airport sit idle on a closed runway in Imperial, Pa., on March 31, 2020. (Image: AP)

As American Airlines cut more service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pittsburgh International Airport has closed one of its four runways to shelter in place 96 planes. (Image: AP)
7/18

As American Airlines cut more service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pittsburgh International Airport has closed one of its four runways to shelter in place 96 planes. (Image: AP)

TAP planes are seen at Lisbon's airport during partial lockdown as part of state of emergency to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Lisbon, Portugal on April 1. (Image: Reuters)
8/18

On April 1, TAP planes are seen at Lisbon's airport during partial lockdown as part of state of emergency to combat the coronavirus outbreak in Lisbon, Portugal. (Image: Reuters)

An aircraft of Aegean Airlines parked at Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens as Greek airline carrier suspended all international flights from March 26 until April 30, because of the travel restrictions imposed by the Greek government, the EU and other states amid coronavirus outbreak. (Image: AP)
9/18

Aegean Airlines planes parked at Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens. The Greek airline carrier has suspended all international flights until April 30 because of the travel restrictions imposed by the Greek government, the EU and other states. (Image: AP)

EasyJet planes parked on the tarmac at Luton Airport after the airline announced it has grounded its entire fleet of 344 aircraft due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Bedfordshire, England. (Image: AP)
10/18

EasyJet planes resting on the tarmac at Luton Airport in Bedfordshire,England, after the airline announced it has grounded its entire fleet of 344 aircraft due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AP)

Korean Air's passenger planes are parked at on the tarmac as overseas flight routes are reduced following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea. (Image: Reuters)
11/18

German Lufthansa planes sit parked at the airport in Munich, Germany as the planes are not in use because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Image: AP)

German Lufthansa planes sit parked in a line at the airport in Munich, Germany, Thursday, March 26, 2020. The planes are not in use because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Image: AP)
12/18

Parked planes of the airline Swiss at the airport in Duebendorf in Switzerland as the bigger part of the Swiss fleet are not in use due to the outbreak. (Image: AP)

Parked planes of the airline Swiss at the airport in Duebendorf, Switzerland, Monday March 23, 2020. The bigger part of the Swiss fleet are not in use due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. (Image: AP)
13/18

Delta Air Lines passenger planes seen parked at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. (Image: Reuters)

Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. (Image: Reuters)
14/18

Kenyan Airways planes parked at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. (Image: Reuters)

Kenyan Airways planes are parked at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya. (Image: Reuters)
15/18

Vueling Airlines planes crowd a runway at the Seville airport in Spain. (Image: AP)

Vueling Airlines planes sit parked in a line at the Seville, Spain airport on Saturday, March 21, 2020, idled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. (Image: AP)
16/18

American Airlines passenger planes (bottom) parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. The planes at the top are 737 MAX, parked for reasons other than the coronavirus. (Image: Reuters)

American Airlines passenger planes (bottom) parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. The planes at the top are 737 MAX, parked for reasons other than the coronavirus. (Image: Reuters)
17/18

Planes of the Ukrainian International airlines are seen at the Boryspil International Airport after Ukraine suspended all passenger flights to and from the country. (Image: Reuters)

Planes of the Ukrainian International airlines are seen at the Boryspil International Airport after Ukraine has suspended all passenger flights to and from the country, amid coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, outside Kiev, Ukraine on March 17, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
18/18

Planes of the Ukrainian International airlines are seen at the Boryspil International Airport after Ukraine has suspended all passenger flights to and from the country, amid coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, outside Kiev, Ukraine on March 17, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 04:32 pm

tags #airline industry #airlines #coronavirus outbreak #Slideshow #World News

