English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    In Pics | Mumbai all set for its first all-electric double-decker ride

    The electric AC bus manufactured by Switch Mobility, the EV division of Ashok Leyland, was handed over to BEST on August 18 and is expected to hit the road in September. BEST plans to get 900 such double-deckers

    Moneycontrol News
    August 20, 2022 / 05:04 PM IST
    Union Minister for transport Nitin Gadkari (in blue kurta) on August 18, flagged off the electric double-decker bus, which costs around Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore. The BEST has procured the same on a lease, with Switch Mobility responsible for maintenance and providing driver. BEST will handle the operations, ticketing and provide the conductor. (Picture Credit: Switch Mobility)

    Union Minister for transport Nitin Gadkari (in blue kurta) on August 18, flagged off the electric double-decker bus, which costs around Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore. The BEST has procured the same on a lease, with Switch Mobility responsible for maintenance and providing driver. BEST will handle the operations, ticketing and provide the conductor. (Picture Credit: Switch Mobility)

    Union Minister for transport Nitin Gadkari on August 18, flagged off the new electric double decker bus by Switch Mobility, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland. The BEST has decided to procure a total of 900 double decker buses and these buses are being procured on mixture of wet lease and dry lease where the maintenance and drivers are provided by manufacturer, and the conductor and ticketing part remains with the BEST. (Picture Credit: Switch Mobility) Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) received its first all-electric double-decker AC bus from Switch Mobility, the electric vehicle division of Hinduja Group's flagship Ashok Leyland, this week. The BEST has decided to get 900 double-decker buses, which will are being procured on a mix of wet lease and dry lease—the maintenance and drivers will be provided by the manufacturer and the conductor and ticketing part will remain with BEST. (Picture Credit: Switch Mobility)

    The BEST will pay Rs 56 per km for the lease and for now the lease period is around 12 years. According to BEST, the new air-conditioned double decker bus can handle maximum 100 passengers of which seating capacity is for 66 passengers. Unlike the existing fleet, the double decker bus will have staircase to go up on the two sides including the front and rear. The BEST will pay Rs 56 a km for the lease and for now, the lease period is around 12 years. According to BEST, the new air-conditioned double-decker bus can handle a maximum of 100 passengers, of which 66 passengers can sit. Unlike the existing fleet, the double-decker bus will have staircases to go up on the two sides—the front and rear. The move is part of the push for cleaner, alternative fuels to check carbon emissions and improve the quality of air. (Picture Credit: Switch Mobility)

    The bus can run around 250 km after charging. Charging time: 1.5 hours to 3 hours. Seats with recliner function, reading lights, USB Ports, Wi-fi The double decker buses are expected to be rolled out on roads in September 2022. The ticket fare for the double decker AC bus is expected to start from Rs 6 and the fare will increase depending on distance of travel. The bus can run around 250 km after charging. The charging time is 1.5 hours to 3 hours. The seats are equipped with recliner function, reading lights, USB Ports, and Wi-fi. The double-decker buses are expected to be rolled out on roads in September 2022. (Picture Credits: Switch Mobility)

    The ticket fare for the double decker AC bus is expected to start from Rs 6 and the fare will increase depending on distance of travel. The fare is expected to start from Rs 6 and will increase depending on the distance traveled. Lokesh Chandra, BEST General Manager told Moneycontrol, "Not only the charm but we also want to increase our carrying capacity, In the past few years, we have revived BEST by bringing smaller buses or mini-buses. We will operate in commercial areas or those routes that are extremely crowded." (Picture Credit: Switch Mobility)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ashok Leyland #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #double decker bus mumbai #electric bus #mumbai #Nitin Gadkari #Switch Mobility
    first published: Aug 20, 2022 04:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.