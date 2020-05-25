App
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Eid 2020 celebrations amid coronavirus lockdown

Muslims around the world have begun celebrating Eid al-Fitr amid coronavirus lockdowns and social distancing,

Adit Minocha
Eid Home Terrace
1/12

Kids of a Muslim family pray at a rooftop of their residence during the Eid al-Fitr prayers in Colombo, Sri Lanka to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Dewatagaha mosque during the curfew amid coronavirus disease.

Eid Home Food
2/12

A family at their home eating food to mark the end of the month of Ramadan in Surbiton, London, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

Eid Family Home
3/12

A family sits in a garden with family members to mark the end of the month of Ramadan.

Eid Home Garden
4/12

A family in their garden offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at home to mark the end of the month of Ramadan

Eid Empty Social Distancing
5/12

Staff at Suleymaniye Mosque perform a morning prayer behind closed doors during the first day of Eid and the second day of a four-day curfew amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Istanbul.

AP20145526516312
6/12

Shopping on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in Hyderabad, India.

AP20145242550905
7/12

A Kashmiri girl watches from inside her house as men offer Eid prayers in the premises of a residential building in Srinagar.

Eid Mubarak Home
8/12

A family offers Eid al-Fitr prayers at home to mark the end of the month of Ramadan.

Eid Mask Mosque Social Distancing
9/12

Devotees wait to attend Eid-al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan amid the spread of coronavirus disease.

Eid India
10/12

Kashmiri Muslims offer Eid prayers in the premises of a residential building in Srinagar, India.

Eid India Shops Open Guard
11/12

A Delhi police volunteer stands guard as Indian Muslims shop on the eve of Eid al-Fitr at the old quarters of New Delhi.

Eid Outdoors
12/12

Muslims attend Eid-al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dakar, Senegal.

First Published on May 25, 2020 10:45 am

tags #Coroanvirus #Eid #Slideshow

