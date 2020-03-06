App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics: Depositors queue at Yes Bank ATMs to withdraw money

Here are pictures of depositers outside Yes Bank after withdrawal limit capped at Rs 50000

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
People wait outside a Yes Bank branch to withdraw their money in Ahmedabad
A customer tries to look into a Yes Bank branch in Mumbai, India, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas - RC25EF9YMXEQ

A customer tries to look into a Yes Bank branch in Mumbai, India, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas - RC25EF9YMXEQ
A customer tries to look into a Yes Bank branch in Mumbai, India, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas - RC25EF9YMXEQ

People wait outside a Yes Bank branch to withdraw their money in Mumbai, India, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas - RC26EF9TU6YJ
People wait outside a Yes Bank branch to withdraw their money in Mumbai, India, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas - RC26EF9TU6YJ

Policemen stand guard as people wait outside a Yes Bank branch to withdraw their money in Ahmedabad, India, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave - RC26EF9M6S3O
Policemen stand guard as people wait outside a Yes Bank branch to withdraw their money in Ahmedabad, India, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave - RC26EF9M6S3O

YES BANK
YES BANK

YES Bank, courtesy: ANI
YES Bank, courtesy: ANI

YES Bank, courtesy: ANI
YES Bank, courtesy: ANI

YES Bank, courtesy: ANI
YES Bank, courtesy: ANI

YES Bank, courtesy: ANI
YES Bank, courtesy: ANI

YES Bank, courtesy: ANI
YES Bank, courtesy: ANI

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 01:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Slideshow #Yes Bank

