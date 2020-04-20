App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | COVID-19 impact: Here are 5 precautions you must take while shopping in grocery stores

Keeping the rapid rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, it is imperative to follow these practices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
No-contact shopping is the best way to buy groceries in these uncertain times. What if it isn’t an option? Here are some tips to keep yourself safe inside grocery stores. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/7

No-contact shopping is the best way to buy groceries in these uncertain times. What if it isn’t an option? Here are some tips to keep yourself safe inside grocery stores. (Image: News18 Creative)

Tip 1 | Avoid crowd (Image: News18 Creative)
2/7

Tip 1 | Avoid crowd (Image: News18 Creative)

Tip 2 | Shop quickly (Image: News18 Creative)
3/7

Tip 2 | Shop quickly (Image: News18 Creative)

Tip 3 | Sanitize your cart (Image: News18 Creative)
4/7

Tip 3 | Sanitize your cart (Image: News18 Creative)

Tip 4 | Opt for no-touch payment option (Image: News18 Creative)
5/7

Tip 4 | Opt for no-touch payment option (Image: News18 Creative)

Tip 5 | Wear a mask (Image: News18 Creative)
6/7

Tip 5 | Wear a mask (Image: News18 Creative)

Should groceries be sanitized? (Image: News18 Creative)
7/7

Should groceries be sanitized? (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 04:17 pm

tags #coronavirus #Slideshow #social distancing

most popular

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.