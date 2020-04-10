In pics | Business leaders who are taking paycuts to contribute in the fight against COVID-19

Leading by example, here are some of the many business leaders across industries who have taken paycuts to do their bit in defeating COVID-19. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed businesses, cast a shadow on the economy and has led to job losses across the world. Business leaders have, however, stood up to the challenge and contributed to the fight against COVID-19 in every way. Here are some such names who have shown their commitment by taking paycuts to help relief efforts and support their business amid the COVID-19 crisis. 2/7 CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak has opted to forego his salary and will take only Rs 1 as compensation. 3/7 The CEO and founder of OYO Hotels & Homes, Ritesh Agarwal will take a 100 percent salary cut for the rest of the year to enable building the runway for the company. 4/7 Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO and founder of Paytm, has announced that he will not take two months’ salary. 5/7 Arne Sorenson, CEO of Marriott International, in a message to his workforce announced to forego his salary for the rest of 2020. (Image: Reuters) 6/7 Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian will forego his six months’ salary as the company moves quickly to protect the business. (Image: Reuters) 7/7 Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra is also contributing his 100 percent salary to deal with the severe impact of the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Wikimedia Commons/World Economic Forum) First Published on Apr 10, 2020 04:27 pm