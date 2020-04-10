App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Business leaders who are taking paycuts to contribute in the fight against COVID-19

Leading by example, here are some of the many business leaders across industries who have taken paycuts to do their bit in defeating COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed businesses, cast a shadow on the economy and has led to job losses across the world. Business leaders have, however, stood up to the challenge and contributed to the fight against COVID-19 in every way. Here are some such names who have shown their commitment by taking paycuts to help relief efforts and support their business amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed businesses, cast a shadow on the economy and has led to job losses across the world. Business leaders have, however, stood up to the challenge and contributed to the fight against COVID-19 in every way. Here are some such names who have shown their commitment by taking paycuts to help relief efforts and support their business amid the COVID-19 crisis.

CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak has opted to forego his salary and will take only Rs 1 as compensation.
CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak has opted to forego his salary and will take only Rs 1 as compensation.

The CEO and founder of OYO Hotels & Homes, Ritesh Agarwal will take a 100 percent salary cut for the rest of the year to enable building the runway for the company.
The CEO and founder of OYO Hotels & Homes, Ritesh Agarwal will take a 100 percent salary cut for the rest of the year to enable building the runway for the company.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO and founder of Paytm, has announced that he will not take two months’ salary.
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO and founder of Paytm, has announced that he will not take two months' salary.

Arne Sorenson, CEO of Marriott International, in a message to his workforce announced to forego his salary for the rest of 2020. (Image: Reuters)
Arne Sorenson, CEO of Marriott International, in a message to his workforce announced to forego his salary for the rest of 2020. (Image: Reuters)

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian will forego his six months’ salary as the company moves quickly to protect the business. (Image: Reuters)
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian will forego his six months' salary as the company moves quickly to protect the business. (Image: Reuters)

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra &amp; Mahindra is also contributing his 100 percent salary to deal with the severe impact of the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Wikimedia Commons/World Economic Forum)
Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra is also contributing his 100 percent salary to deal with the severe impact of the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Wikimedia Commons/World Economic Forum)

