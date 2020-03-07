App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2020 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | BMW redesigns brand logo; check which other companies changed logos over the years

Here are the first and current logos of a few famous companies in the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The German multinational automobile company BMW has updated its brand logo recently, making the biggest change in company’s branding. A logo is a graphic symbol used by a company a recognition tool for public. Becoming a part of company’s branding, it is a way to differentiate between companies. Most well-known companies have changed their logo over the years. Here are the first and current logos of a few famous companies in the world. (Image: bmwblog.com)
The German multinational automobile company BMW has updated its brand logo recently, making the biggest change in company's branding. A logo is a graphic symbol used by a company a recognition tool for public. Becoming a part of company's branding, it is a way to differentiate between companies. Most well-known companies have changed their logo over the years. Here are the first and current logos of a few famous companies in the world. (Image: bmwblog.com)

BMW | Founded: 1916 | Headquarter: Munich, Germany
BMW | Founded: 1916 | Headquarter: Munich, Germany

Shell | Founded: 1907 | Headquarter: The Hague, Netherlands
Shell | Founded: 1907 | Headquarter: The Hague, Netherlands

HUL | Founded: 1933 | Headquarter: Mumbai, India
HUL | Founded: 1933 | Headquarter: Mumbai, India

Volkswagen | Founded: 1937 | Headquarter: Germany
Volkswagen | Founded: 1937 | Headquarter: Germany

Microsoft | Founded: 1975 | Headquarter: Washington, The United States of America
Microsoft | Founded: 1975 | Headquarter: Washington, The United States of America

Mozilla Firefox | Founded: 2005 | Headquarter: California, The United States of America
Mozilla Firefox | Founded: 2005 | Headquarter: California, The United States of America

Apple | Founded: 1976 | California, The United States of America
Apple | Founded: 1976 | California, The United States of America

Canon | Founded: 1937 | Headquarter: Tokyo, Japan
Canon | Founded: 1937 | Headquarter: Tokyo, Japan

Mercedes Benz | Founded:1926 | Stuttgart, Germany
Mercedes Benz | Founded:1926 | Stuttgart, Germany

First Published on Mar 7, 2020 12:40 pm

