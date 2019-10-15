In pics: Air India becomes first airline to use TaxiBot on A320 aircraft

Air India used a TaxiBot to flag off flight AI665 from Delhi to Mumbai, on October 15. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Air India became the first carrier in the world to commercially use a TaxiBot on an Airbus A320 aircraft with passengers on-board at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, on October 15. (Image source: Air India) 2/5 A TaxiBot is a semi-robotic aircraft tractor that tows an aircraft from the parking lot to the runway while the aircraft's engine is off. It not only saves fuel, but slows wear and tear of an aircraft's engine. (Image: Air India/Twitter) 3/5 The alternate taxiing equipment was used at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Image: Air India) 4/5 By end-2019, five TaxiBots will be operational in India, Air India said in a statement. (Image: Air India) 5/5 The national carrier has been initiating environment-friendly practices. It became the first Indian airline to fly over the North Pole, and to operate commercial flights with No Destination alternate route. Pictured here is Air India Chairman Ashwani Lohani. (Image: Air India/Twitter) First Published on Oct 15, 2019 06:36 pm