App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics: Air India becomes first airline to use TaxiBot on A320 aircraft

Air India used a TaxiBot to flag off flight AI665 from Delhi to Mumbai, on October 15.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Air India on October 15 used a Taxibot to flag off flight AI665 from Delhi to Bombay. It became the first airline in the world to use a taxibot on an A320 aircraft. (Image: Air India)
1/5

Air India became the first carrier in the world to commercially use a TaxiBot on an Airbus A320 aircraft with passengers on-board at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, on October 15. (Image source: Air India)

The taxibot is a semi-robotic aircraft tractor which tows an aircraft from the parking lot to the runway while the aircraft's engine is off. This saves fuel, and also slows wear and tear of the plane's engine. (Image: Air India's Twitter handle)
2/5

A TaxiBot is a semi-robotic aircraft tractor that tows an aircraft from the parking lot to the runway while the aircraft's engine is off. It not only saves fuel, but slows wear and tear of an aircraft's engine. (Image: Air India/Twitter)

The alternate taxiing equipment was used at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Image: Air India)
3/5

The alternate taxiing equipment was used at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Image: Air India)

Five Taxibots will be available in India by the end of 2019, Air India said in a statement. (Image: Air India)
4/5

By end-2019, five TaxiBots will be operational in India, Air India said in a statement. (Image: Air India)

Air India has previously initiated environment-friendly practices. It was the first Indian airline to fly ovre the North Pole, and to operate commercial flights with No Destination alternate route. Pictured here is Air India Chairman Ashwani Lohani. (Image: Air India's Twitter handle)
5/5

The national carrier has been initiating environment-friendly practices. It became the first Indian airline to fly over the North Pole, and to operate commercial flights with No Destination alternate route. Pictured here is Air India Chairman Ashwani Lohani. (Image: Air India/Twitter)

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 06:36 pm

tags #Air India #Slideshow

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.