In pics | Take a look at some of the world's longest-serving CEOs

Many of these top executives have founded or co-founded the companies the built from little or nothing. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 HDFC Bank Managing Director Aditya Puri is the longest-serving head of any private bank in India. He took charge as of the bank in September 1994 and will be stepping down in October 2020 after 25 years at the helm. Here's a list of other leaders who have occupied posts for extended periods at top companies. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 Roger Penske | 50 years at Penske Corporation | The American businessman is a former professional auto racing driver and owns Team Penske, DJR Team Penske, the Penske Corporation, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IndyCar and related businesses. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 Richard Fairbank | 25 years at Capital One Financial | The fourth bank CEO in the US to be identified as a billionaire on the Bloomberg index, Fairbank stopped drawing a salary in 1997. The Stanford graduate was once a director at Mastercard Incorporated. (Image: Capital One) 4/11 James Sinegal | 28 years at Costco | The retired American billionaire co-founded Costco Wholesale, which now runs over 750 stores across the world as a single warehouse. (Image: Facebook/James Sinegal) 5/11 Bill Marriott | 40 years at Marriott International | With a leadership span of nearly 60 years, Bill (R) took Marriott International from being a family restaurant business to one of the world's largest lodging companies. (Image: Marriott International) 6/11 Larry Ellison | 33 years at Oracle | A dropout from two universities, Ellison is known for his lavish spending. He worked as a computer programmer for nearly 10 years before founding Oracle. He purchased a yacht worth $194 million and an island in Hawaii, which made headlines. (Image: Reuters) 7/11 Rupert Murdoch | 34 years at News Corporation | The media mogul is the son of a former war correspondent. He inherited a string of Australian newspapers at the age of 22. Later on he founded News Corp. The Oxford graduate controls a media empire including Fox News, The Times of London and The Wall Street Journal. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 John Chambers | 20 years at Cisco Systems | Chambers took the company from a $70 million annual revenue to $47 billion during his 20-year stint as the CEO of the company. He went on to become founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures after stepping down from the post at Cisco. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Jeff Bezos | 25 years and counting at Amazon | With close to a 12 percent stake, Bezos continues to be the CEO of global e-commerce giant Amazon. He founded the company in 1994 out of his garage in Seattle. (Image: Reuters) 10/11 Stephen Schwarzman | 34 years at Blackstone Group | He co-founded private equity firm Blackstone with Peter Peterson in 1985. He made his entry into Wall Street with a stint at Lehman Brothers. (Image: Reuters) 11/11 Warren Buffett | 49 years and counting at Berkshire Hathaway Inc | One of the most successful investors of all time, the 'Oracle of Omaha' is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Buffett was also awarded the highest civilian honour, the “Presidential Medal of Freedom”, by former President Barack Obama in 2011. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Dec 27, 2019 07:43 am