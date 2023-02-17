 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In murky geopolitics, regional tensions, New Delhi stresses on self-reliance

Ranjit Bhushan
Feb 17, 2023 / 06:31 PM IST

At Asia’s biggest military air show in Bengaluru, India unveils its indigenous defence production and export plan; earmarks 75% of this year’s defence capital procurement budget for buying weapons and systems from local manufacturers; makes a beginning on the long road ahead.

Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Sarang perform maneuvers on the fourth day of the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. (Source: AP)

In the era of atmanirbharta or self-reliant production in the defence sector, pushing up indigenous exports is a natural corollary. The Aero India 2023 air show at Bengaluru offered a glimpse of this road ahead.

On February 15, defence minister Rajnath Singh unveiled this twin ambition. At the Aero India show, Asia’s biggest military air exhibition, he said that India has earmarked 75 percent of this year’s defence capital procurement budget for buying weapons and systems from local manufacturers ― this push is aimed at unlocking new opportunities for achieving self-reliance targets and ramping up the country’s defence exports.

The share of the domestic sector in the defence budget has been benchmarked high. India set aside 68 percent of the military’s capital acquisition budget for making indigenous purchases in 2022-23, 64 percent in 2021-22, and 58 percent in 2020-21.

In the Union Budget announced on February 1, India earmarked Rs 5.94 lakh crore for defence spending in 2023-24, with the allocation almost 12 percent higher than that of the previous year’s budget estimates, and about 2 percent more from the revised estimates for 2022-23.