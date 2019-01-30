In data analytics, sales or marketing? Here's what you could earn with your experience

If you are among those looking for a switch, here is a sector-wise distribution of salary hikes, the most trending skills and top industries that hire professionals. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Gone are the days when a person's entire career spanned across two to three companies. While reasons for switching jobs in the contemporary world can be manifold, a survey by Michael Page India Salary Benchmark 2019, reveals that an individual witnesses a 20-25 percent average pay hike when they switch from one company to another for similar work. If you are among those looking for a switch, here is a sector-wise distribution of salary hikes, the most trending skills and top industries that hire professionals. (Image: Pixabay) 2/10 Digital and data analytics | Salary hike on switch: 25-35 percent | Top recruiters: E-commerce, internet, banking, finance, BFSI, consulting, transportation and logistics 3/10 Roles in demand | Head of Analytics, Chief Product Officer, Head of Design (UI / UX), Data Scientist and Data Engineer | Top skills: Machine learning / artificial intelligence, Data science and UI / UX 4/10 Engineering and Manufacturing | Increase in jobs in the last 12 months: 18 percent | Salary hike on switch: 22-25 percent | Top recruiters: Renewable Energy, Chemicals, Allied Consumers and Automotive Plant Manager | Roles in demand: Safety, Six Sigma Black Belt, Project Management, Operations Excellence, Project Manager and Quality Manager. 5/10 Finance and Accounting | Increase in jobs in the last 12 months: 13 percent | Salary hike on switch: 20-30 percent | Top recruiters: Automotive, Technology / E-commerce, Energy, Healthcare / Medical Devices and manufacturing | Roles in demand: CFOs (Business Partners), Business Controllers / Financial Planning | Top skills: CFO with IPO experience, Leadership experience at Indian Conglomerates and Corporate Finance. 6/10 Human Resources | Increase in jobs in the last 12 months: 35 percent | Salary hike on switch: 15-18 percent | Top recruiters: Financial Services, Renewable Energy, Consumer Goods and Durables IT / ITES and Product Technology | Roles in demand: Head of Talent Acquisition, HR Business Partner, Head of Employee / Industrial Relations, Compensation and Benefits Manager and the Head of Learning and Development | Top skills: stakeholder management, a robust business acumen and HR subject matter expertise. 7/10 Sales and marketing | Increase in jobs in the last 12 months: 8 percent | Salary hike on switch: 12-15 percent | Top recruiters: Consumer Goods, Start-ups, Industrial Goods, Medical / Diagnostics Renewable Energy | Roles in demand: Ethics and Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, General Counsel, Head of Legal and Compliance, Legal and Regulatory Counsel. 8/10 Top skills: Renewable Energy sales in Open Access and distributed Generation, tech Sales professionals in Education and Logistics sector, Sales Development and GTM sales professionals in the consumer sector. 9/10 Legal | Increase in jobs in the last 12 months: 50 percent | Salary hike on switch: 20-40 percent | Top recruiters: Manufacturing, Real Estate, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Private Equity, Infrastructure and Engineering | Roles in demand: Ethics and Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, General Counsel, Head of Legal and Compliance, Legal and Regulatory Counsel | Top skills: Compliance, IPO / Listed company experience and Litigation. 10/10 Technology | Increase in jobs in the last 12 months: 28 percent | Salary hike on switch: 20-30 percent | Top recruiters: R&D Centres, Healthcare, Ecommerce, Fintech, Manufacturing | Roles in demand: Information Security, Engineering Manager, Technical Architect, Digital Transformation and CTO | Top skills: Network and information Security (Cybersecurity), Mobile Development and Cloud Computing. First Published on Jan 30, 2019 08:01 am