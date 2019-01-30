In data analytics, sales or marketing? Here's what you could earn with your experience

Gone are the days when a person's entire career spanned across two to three companies. While reasons for switching jobs in the contemporary world can be manifold, a survey by Michael Page India Salary Benchmark 2019, reveals that an individual witnesses a 20-25 percent average pay hike when they switch from one company to another for similar work. If you are among those looking for a switch, here is a sector-wise distribution of salary hikes, the most trending skills and top industries that hire professionals. (Image: Pixabay)