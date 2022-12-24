 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In India’s ambitious ethanol plan, sugarcane farmers feel they’ve got the short end of the stick

Dec 24, 2022

Sugar mills in Maharashtra are witnessing a transition, as more sugarcane is being allocated for ethanol production, which is receiving a push by the central government.

Of the 200-odd sugar mills in the state, 76 have ethanol distilleries and more are looking to start their on-campus distilleries.

Sahoo Thorat, 47, is a sugarcane farmer in Kalawade, a village in the Satara district of Maharashtra, western India. For the last 25 years, he has been cultivating sugarcane on his four-acre farm. This November, he was busy loading bundles of harvested sugarcane on his bullock cart to transport it to the nearest sugar mill at Rethare in Karad, the nearest town, around 12 kilometres away.

Karad, situated in western Maharashtra, adjacent to the confluence of Koyna and Krishna rivers, has seven out of Satara district’s nine sugar mills. It is known as the sugar bowl of Maharashtra.

Every November, in Karad and other sugarcane-producing areas in Maharashtra, vehicles loaded with sugarcane are usually seen heading from farms to sugar mills. The mills then crush the sugarcane and process it to produce sugar. They also use the sugarcane juice and other by-products such as molasses (a viscous liquid that remains after crushing) to produce ethanol.

Ethanol production is common in the sugar mills of Maharashtra, but recently it has got an impetus with the Indian government pushing for ethanol produced from sugarcane as a biofuel to blend with petrol. This aims to reduce oil import dependence and also pave the way for a cleaner fuel regime.

“A number of sugar mills in Maharashtra had been producing ethanol traditionally and using it to manufacture a local brand of indigenous country-made liquor and also utilise the same for making spirit for medical purposes. However, in the past three years, with the thrust of the Indian government for biofuel, many of these mills have started diverting the ethanol produced in their mills to be used as a biofuel which could be blended with petrol under the National Ethanol Blending Programme (EBP),” Bharat Khandekar, Senior Scientist at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Karad, told Mongabay-India. Ethanol, a biomass-based energy source and therefore renewable, has proved to be a good fuel worldwide, when blended with petrol.

Speaking to Mongabay-India, managers at various sugar mills in the region agreed that India’s promotion of ethanol blending has given a boost to the mills.