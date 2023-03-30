 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In FTA talks, European Free Trade Association assured opening up services: Piyush Goyal

Moneycontrol News
Mar 30, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST

Goyal also said talks with the UK over a Free Trade Agreement were going on "very well". Many other countries, he added, were keen on signing trade pacts with India.

Piyush Goyal in Mumbai for G20 meeting

The four-member European Free Trade Association (EFTA) is keen on signing a trade pact with India and has given assurances that it will come with "very attractive proposals" as talks continue over a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

"I recently got a message from the four EFTA countries… All four ministers wanted to come down to India," Goyal told reporters in Mumbai on March 30.

"There has been a series of meetings over the last 30-40 days (with European Free Trade Association). They have assured me that they will be coming with very attractive proposals in terms of opening up services and a deeper understanding of India's own concerns around our patent laws and the need to protect our domestic industry," the commerce minister added.

The European Free Trade Association comprises of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.