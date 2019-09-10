App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 07:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Focus with Udayan Mukherjee | How are govt's Friday announcements impacting market?

While the Friday announcements are a disservice to the market, CNBC-TV18 Consulting Editor Udayan Mukherjee is of the view that instead of a rally, the government’s announcements would have diminishing marginal utility.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been making a series of announcements every Friday since August 23, to boost the economy. A slowdown that is gradually taking a toll on the non-banking finance (NBFC) sector, autos, and steel industry, is also equally impacting the job market in the country.

While the Friday announcements are a disservice to the market, CNBC-TV18 Consulting Editor Udayan Mukherjee is of the view that instead of a rally, these announcements would have a diminishing marginal utility.

Watch the video to find out how the government's measures will impact the market and, in turn, your investments.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 10, 2019 07:28 am

tags #in focus with udayan mukherjee #Udayan Mukherjee #video

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.