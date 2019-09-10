In Focus with Udayan Mukherjee | How are govt's Friday announcements impacting market?

While the Friday announcements are a disservice to the market, CNBC-TV18 Consulting Editor Udayan Mukherjee is of the view that instead of a rally, the government’s announcements would have diminishing marginal utility.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been making a series of announcements every Friday since August 23, to boost the economy. A slowdown that is gradually taking a toll on the non-banking finance (NBFC) sector, autos, and steel industry, is also equally impacting the job market in the country.
While the Friday announcements are a disservice to the market, CNBC-TV18 Consulting Editor Udayan Mukherjee is of the view that instead of a rally, these announcements would have a diminishing marginal utility.
First Published on Sep 10, 2019 07:28 am