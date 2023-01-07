In-flight misbehavior | 48% seek ban on serving liquor onboard; 89% for new safeguards against inebriated fliers: Survey

According to a survey conducted by community platform LocalCircles, 48 percent of fliers oppose alcohol being served onboard and 89 percent support the government putting safeguards in place to prevent violence and the suffering of a fellow passenger.

The survey further indicated that 42 percent of the 10,000 respondents said "No," while 10 percent were undecided on whether the government should prohibit the serving of alcohol on all flights from/to India.

The survey comes in the wake of reports of inebriated men urinating on fellow passengers on an international flight from India. There have also been several reports of misbehaviour and harassment on international flights following the consumption of alcohol. The unruly behaviour of some passengers has called into question the safety of the flight's other passengers.

Two recent incidents of men urinating on female co-passengers on different Air India flights sparked widespread outrage. In the incident that took place on November 25, 2022 on Air India flight between New York, Shankar Mishra, who was earlier arrested for allegedly urinating while being drunk on a co-passenger onboard, was sent to 14 days of judicial custody on January 7.

Mishra, who has been terminated from his job in American financial services company Wells Fargo, was arrested by Delhi Police from Bengaluru last night.

A similar incident occurred last December on a Paris-Delhi Air India flight when a "drunk" male passenger allegedly urinated on a female passenger's blanket. The accused was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as soon as he stepped off the plane but was later allowed to leave after he and the woman passenger worked out a "mutual compromise" following a "written apology" tendered by the accused. According to a report cited by LocalCircles, these unruly behaviour is not limited to any particular class of passenger, as both economy and business class passengers have been reported to have engaged in such anti-social behaviour. According to it, the report partly blames the privileges provided in frequent flyer lounges, as well as some airlines advertising champagne bars, top-shelf spirits, and bespoke cocktails. The survey also found that 89 percent of respondents agreed that the government should put safeguards in place because the number of cases of drunken misbehaviour on long-distance flights appears to be on the rise. Only 11 percent of those who responded to this question said they were opposed to such a step. "All passengers should be required to give an undertaking about not boarding the flight in an inebriated state," said 50 percent of those polled. Forty percent wanted boarding agents/ staff to do a breath analyzer test and "reject boarding based on pre-defined parameters". In addition, according to the survey findings, 32 percent believe that "all passengers should be required to sign an undertaking not to consume personal liquor on board flights," while 21 percent believe that "other measures" should be taken.

READ MORE