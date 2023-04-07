 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In fight against inflation, interest rate is not the only weapon, says RBI governor

Moneycontrol News
Apr 07, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST

India’s monetary policy is determined primarily by domestic factors, and, hence, RBI is never really coupled with the US Fed, Governor Shaktikanta Das has said. The RBI and NPCI are in talks with many countries to enhance the UPI footprint, Das told media in a post-policy interaction

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) left the key repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent on April 6, 2023. The move surprised everyone as the central bank has hiked the rate six consecutive times since May last year and a 25bps hike was expected this time.

Governor Shaktikanta Das said the pause does not mean a pivot and that rate hikes may follow.

All six MPC members voted to keep the repo rate unchanged. In a post-policy press conference, the RBI governor and deputy governors spoke about a host of issues related to the economy. Edited excerpts:

At what point, in terms of data, will the RBI concede that using interest rate alone to tackle inflation has its limits?