In fight against inflation, interest rate is not the only weapon, says RBI governor

In fight against inflation, interest rate is not the only weapon: RBI Governor

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) left the key repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent on April 6, 2023. The move surprised everyone as the central bank has hiked the rate six consecutive times since May last year and a 25bps hike was expected this time.

Governor Shaktikanta Das said the pause does not mean a pivot and that rate hikes may follow.

All six MPC members voted to keep the repo rate unchanged. In a post-policy press conference, the RBI governor and deputy governors spoke about a host of issues related to the economy. Edited excerpts:

At what point, in terms of data, will the RBI concede that using interest rate alone to tackle inflation has its limits?

In the fight against inflation, we have not used interest rates alone. They have been used in conjunction with supply-side measures as there have been multiple shocks, overlapping shocks on the supply side as well.

Our mandate is to assign regulatory macro prudential policies to ensure financial stability. They are separate tools to ensure that banks are sufficiently buffered against the kind of shocks you saw recently.

If inflation moves as per the RBI's statement, will you still have to hike rates or is it going to be a pause? Q4 inflation is at 5.2 percent. So your real positive rate becomes 130 basis points. Is that the comfort zone?

The average inflation we have given for the current year is 5.2 percent and our target is 4 percent. Given the confluence of factors which prevail today, we have taken this policy decision. If you see the monetary policy's withdrawal of an accommodative stance, it means a progressive alignment with the target.

Therefore, we have to always keep in mind that 4 percent is the target and we will work towards that. Beyond that, it would not be possible for me, with so many uncertainties remaining, to make certain assumptions and say that if these assumptions work out.

There are so many other developments also, and in an extremely uncertain environment like the one we have today, I mean, just last week you had the OPEC+ cut, I cannot make assumptions.

While everybody has cut the lower forecast for growth, you have increased the growth forecast by 10 basis points. What is the rationale? There have been calls by certain analysts that, okay, 'we have to decouple from the US Fed when it comes to monetary policy'. Is this the beginning of that decoupling?

With regard to coupling with the US Fed, it has never been so. For some reason, sections of the market have been seeing it that way. I have been repeatedly stressing that our monetary policy is determined, primarily by domestic factors. So, therefore, we were never really coupled with the US Fed action.

The forecast is as compared with the estimated actual for 2022-23. So we are actually downgrading our growth outlook for 2023-24 by 50 basis points, from 7 percent to 6.5 percent.

The RBI has been asking banks to make additional provisions for top exposures. Rather than leaving it to the discretion of banks, are you possibly considering a provisioning buffer to ensure there's an adequate and uniform provision buffer that banks have, especially given the transition to ECL (expected credit losses)?

Banks are required to make provisions for expected losses, and for standard assets, they are required to make additional provisioning, based on their own abilities. That is something which has already been conveyed to them and there is no change from what we have prescribed on that particular issue.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently said that India has taken a good move as far as digital payments are concerned. You have taken a decision today also on credit lines through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). So what is the future of digital payments in India?

In the last few years, in the digital-payment space, India has made phenomenal progress. During the last G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Bengaluru, we showcased various aspects of our digital payment systems, including the UPI, and the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

We had just launched a facility enabling travellers from foreign countries to make local payments through UPI, even though they do not have bank accounts in India.

The linkage with Singapore Pay Now and RBI's UPI was launched four or five days before the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting. The RBI and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) are in discussions with a number of countries to have similar arrangements as we have with Singapore and to enhance the footprint of the UPI.

One criticism against central banks in the wake of the banking crisis in the US and Europe is that the quality of their stress tests on these lenders was not up to the mark. You have maintained that Indian lenders continue to be sound and healthy and that your supervision has evolved over time to nip problems in the bud. Has there been any sort of tweaking in stress- testing for lenders in India?

We have issued guidelines to banks that there should be a board-approved policy for various scenarios to do the stress-testing. As part of the FSU (the Financial Stability Unit) and the FSR (Financial Stability Report), we do use various stress-testing techniques.

We do apply stress testing on various parameters, not on any single parameter.

Will we be able to control liquidity the way we envisage by the end of FY24? Also, you had previously said that the 4 percent inflation target would be met in the next fiscal year. As per your internal projections, does that still hold after the pause today?

Actually, liquidity has already flipped. If you notice, we are already into repo transactions. The main operation became a 14-day repo, followed by a fine- tune. At present, government spending is so much that the system is flush with liquidity. The Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) has now gone up to Rs 23 lakh crore. So, we will see as it goes.

In the next round of our review, we will factor in the impact of today's move. The move has, so far, some effect. As you can see, credit offtake? is slowing. Rate-sensitive sectors are already showing the impact of monetary policy. Now, as we progress, with this cumulative action, it is possible that the forecast path will change towards the 4 percent target and that is what we will review in the next meeting.

The RBI's inflation forecast for FY24 is little changed despite a big drop in your crude oil price assumption to $85 per barrel. Does this mean factors like monsoon and exchange rates are expected to make inflation management difficult?

In our forecast, the big change is actually in the second half of the year. Okay, you can directly link that with what is happening right now. Because of high inflation now, you will get a favourable impact there. That is what has changed between February and today, because we got to print money? in between.

When can we expect the web portal for unclaimed deposits being rolled out?

We expect it to be ready in about three to four months.

There seems to be a disparity in the way transmission is happening. For most of the public sector banks, maybe 50 percent of their loans are linked to MCLR (marginal cost of funds-based lending rate), and in the private sector, 50 percent is linked to EBLR (external benchmark-based lending rate). This means that the rate of hikes of corporate loans is much slower than retail loans. Do you think now is the time for a sunset clause on MCLR?

The reset between the borrower and banks normally takes place at an interval of at least once a year. To that extent, the transmission may be slightly delayed. That is a point which can be noted. Having said that, I don't think there is any proposal being considered at this point to what you call a sunset clause for MCLR.