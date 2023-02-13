English
    In China, Tesla could win electric vehicle price battle - but lose the war

    Reuters
    February 13, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
    Slashed prices have given Tesla's China sales a pop, but analysts - and even fans - warn the U.S. automaker needs to up its long-term game to avoid choking on the dust of fast-moving rivals in the world's biggest electric vehicle market.

    Most immediately, Tesla's January price cuts drove deliveries of its China-made vehicles up 18% from December. Tesla's thick profit margins have put it in a position to take a price war to competitors in China and beyond, analysts say.

    But they say Tesla has lagged competitors in China in introducing new models, improving navigation systems and adding luxe interior touches or white-glove customer service to serve the developing range of consumer preferences for EVs.

    "Tesla's facing a serious problem of a very limited product mix," said Cui Dongshu, secretary general of China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). "Its slowness to respond to Chinese consumers' preferences has led to a very passive positioning for Tesla to rely on few means such as price cuts to stay competitive."