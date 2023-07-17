In Charts | Sovereign gold bond subscriptions hit record high in the first tranche of FY24

Till date, 64 tranches of sovereign gold bonds have been issued, with as many as 11.04 crore units being subscribed cumulatively.

The first tranche of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) in FY2024, which was issued in June 2023, saw the most number of subscriptions for any tranche till date, shows data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

As many as 77.69 lakh units, worth Rs 4,604.08 crore, were subscribed when the tranche opened between June 19 and 23 with an issue price of Rs 5,926.

Proposed first as a scheme in the 2015-16 Union Budget, SGBs are government securities denominated in grams of gold issued by the RBI. It acts as a substitute for holding physical gold. Investors in this scheme have to pay the issue price in cash and upon maturity, the bonds will be redeemed in cash as well.

Till date, 64 tranches of SGBs have been issued, with as many as 11.04 crore units being subscribed cumulatively. Before the most recent tranche, the fifth tranche issued in FY21, which saw as many as 63.5 lakh units being subscribed, was the tranche which saw the highest number of subscriptions.

Year-wise, FY21, which was marked by COVID-19, saw the most number of units being subscribed as investors turned to the yellow metal amidst the uncertainties in global markets. Nearly 3.24 crore units were subscribed during the 12 tranches of SGBs issued during the year.

However, ever since, there had been an overall decline in units subscribed till the most recent tranche.

The uptick that was seen in FY21 had been preceded by a decline in SGB subscriptions between FY17 and FY19. Notably, in FY18, which saw the highest number of tranches at 14, the number of units subscribed went down from nearly 1.14 crore the year before to just 65.25 lakh. Meanwhile, FY19 witnessed the lowest figure, with just 20.31 lakh units being subscribed.

Increasing issue price

There has been a rise of around 121 percent in issue price between the first tranche of SGBs issued in November 2015 and the most recent one in June 2023. While the issue price of the first ever tranche in 2015 was Rs 2,684, it went up to Rs 5,926 during the most recent issue.

The issue price of SGBs had seen a steady increase till FY21, when it saw a decline, and saw further ups and downs in FY22. However, since then, the issue price has once again continued to rise steadily, as can be seen from the chart above.

According to the RBI, the nominal value of the bonds are fixed on the basis of the simple average of the closing price of gold of 999 purity for the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period.

With the rise in issue price, there has also been an uptick in proceeds from sales. Although a similar trend of initial rise and decline could have been seen in sales as well, it has seen an overall rise since the beginning of FY23.

Overall, the proceeds from sales have gone up a whopping 1,777.68 percent between the first tranche issued in 2015 and the most recent one in June 2023.

Premature redemption

Although SGBs become redeemable after eight years, premature redemption is possible after five years.

None of the tranches issued have completed the full eight years till date. However, data shows that as many as 13.11 lakh units have already been prematurely encashed. This is nearly 6 percent of the total units subscribed from the 22 tranches that are eligible for premature redemption.

FY24 will see units from the three tranches issued during FY16 mature. According to RBI data, as many as 45.42 lakh units out of the 49.03 lakh units originally issued remain outstanding from those tranches.