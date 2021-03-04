In Charts | Globally, India ranks 5th in the list of companies with m-cap of a billion dollar

In India, there are about 330 companies whose market value has exceeded a billion dollar, which is higher than countries like Canada, South Korea, Taiwan, and Australia. These countries have over 200 companies with billion dollar market capitalisation (m-cap). Currently, India is ranked fifth, the top four countries are the United States of America, China, Japan, and the United Kingdom, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Top Indian companies in the m-cap were the likes of Reliance Industries which was trading around $200 billion while Tata Consultancy and HDFC Bank are trading with about $154 billion and $119 billion market capitalisation, respectively.

While analysing the top 5,000 companies in the world for the last four years, data suggest India held 5th position every year but 2018, where it surpassed the United Kingdom and moved to 4th rank in the list.