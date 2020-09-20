172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|in-boost-to-startups-centre-allows-companies-to-list-overseas-before-listing-in-india-5863201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2020 10:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In boost to startups, Centre allows companies to list overseas before listing in India

Investors, entrepreneurs and the industry at large has been asking for such an amendment for a few years now because under the current law loss-making companies are not allowed to list in India

M. Sriram
Startups
Startups

The government has finally allowed Indian companies to list abroad before listing in India, a move which will enable dozens of loss-making domestic startups to opt for an initial public offering (IPO).

This was part of a series of amendments under the Companies Act, 2013, including moves to decriminalise various offences and improve the ease of doing business in India.

The amended law seeks to “permit direct overseas listing of Indian corporates securities in permissible foreign jurisdictions through an enabling provision.”

Close

Most Indian startups want to list in the US, the country which has most of their investors as well as the most developed capital market for technology and internet companies.

Investors, entrepreneurs and the industry at large has been asking for such an amendment for a few years now because under the current law loss-making companies are not allowed to list in India.

Food delivery firm Zomato, software firm Freshworks, insurance aggregator Policybazaar, logistics firm Delhivery and financial services platform Mobikwik have expressed a desire to go public in the next 12-18 months.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, global stock markets, including the US have held up, and in fact, technology stocks have outperformed many other sectors.

Snowflake, a cloud-based storage and data analytics firm listed in the US last week, with its shares rising 111 percent on the day it listed. The company, which posted a loss of $171 million for the first half of this year, saw its valuation rise from $12.4 billion in private funding in February to $70 billion last week.
First Published on Sep 20, 2020 10:11 pm

tags #Business #startups

