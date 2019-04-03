App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 05:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

In absolute compliance with NHB directions on home loans: PNB Housing Finance

Referring to a PIL filed in the Delhi High Court, PNB Housing Finance Ltd (PNBHFL) said the allegations are "false" and that it would be filing a detailed response to the petition.

PNB Housing Finance has been in "absolute compliance" with the circulars issued by regulator National Housing Bank in relation to disbursements of home loans to individual buyers, the company said in a statement. The company has been making necessary modifications from time to time in its policy on home loan disbursements linked to the stage of construction of project, it said in a regulatory filing.

"The petition filed by Abhijit Mishra is at the instance of individual customers who have defaulted in repaying the home loan availed from PNBHFL and therefore has vested interest attached to it," the filing said.

It further said PNBHFL follows "high standards" of corporate governance.

The company's shares closed at Rs 915.70 a piece on BSE, down 0.45 per cent.
