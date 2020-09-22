172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|in-a-setback-for-shapoorji-pallonji-group-sc-orders-status-quo-on-tata-share-pledges-5871331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In a setback for Shapoorji Pallonji Group, SC orders status quo on Tata share pledges

A bench led by Justice SA Bobde will next hear the Tatas vs Shapoorji Pallonji case on October 28.

Moneycontrol News
Pic for representation

In a setback for the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the Supreme Court (SC) on September 22 ordered status quo on the transfer and pledging of Tata Sons' shares by it.

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubraniun will next hear the case on October 28.

Shapoorji Pallonji Group, through its two investment firms - Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investments - holds around 18 percent in Tata Sons.

Senior advocates Harish Salve and Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Tata Sons.

"I would have a right to buy their shares at market value. If they need money, we will buy it," Salve said, as quoted by Mint.

"Articles of Association deal with transfer, not with pledge. A person cannot be prevented to pledge," said Senior Advocate CA Sundaram, appearing for Shapoorji Pallonji.

Shapoorji Pallonji on September 17 said it missed a deadline to clear dues owed to its group company Sterling and Wilson Solar.

Tata Sons had on September 5 moved an "urgent" application before the Supreme Court to restrain promoters of Shapoorji Pallonji Group from raising capital by pledging their shares in the company.

Tata Sons and Shapoorji Pallonji Group have been locked in a legal dispute after Cyrus Mistry was ousted as Tata Sons chairman in 2016.

 
First Published on Sep 22, 2020 03:19 pm

tags #Business #India #Shapoorji Pallonji #Tata Sons

