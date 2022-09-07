In a second round of layoffs, gold loan platform Rupeek fires 50 employees

Rupeek founder Sumit Maniyar

Gold loans platform Rupeek has laid off 50 employees citing plans to transition to a leaner cost structure and to focus on its core business of providing doorstep gold loans. The move comes exactly three months after the company laid off 180 employees as the funding slowdown started impacting the startup ecosystem.

Amidst the layoffs the company, however, is confident that it will be profitable in the next 12-18 months and the layoffs are a step in the same direction.

"Taking cognizance of the subdued macroeconomic situation, we accelerated our efforts over the past few months to achieve profitability. As further clarity emerged, we have firmed up our strategy to turn profitable in the next 12-18 months and adapt to the quickly evolving market conditions," a Rupeek spokesperson said in a statement.

As per data on Tracxn, in FY21, Rupeek had expenses of Rs 245 crore and revenues of Rs 88.6 crore, resulting in a loss of Rs 156 crore. The company's highest expense in the year was toward employee benefits at Rs 120 crore.

Putting in place a path to profitability has become a dire need for startups at a time when investors are doing increased due diligence before making further investments and are stressing the need for business models to have viable unit economics in place with a focus on being profitable.

This is in contrast to the rush of funds in 2021 when in fact many investors were chasing startups to write cheques for. The change in investment behavior over the past few months was a result of the global slowdown.

The spokesperson added, "A transition towards a leaner cost structure combined with the recent closure of fundraises as per plan will ensure we are well capitalized in the above journey. This strategic step mandates us to restructure our workforce to unlock better synergies, and as a result of that, with deep regret and much deliberation, we had to part ways with ~5 percent of our total workforce."

Rupeek's founder and CEO Sumit Maniyar announced the layoffs in an internal email to employees which was reviewed by Moneycontrol.

In his mail, Maniyar said that Rupeek was able to close its fundraises despite the slowdown in startup funding.

"This strengthens our foundation and keeps the business well capitalized. We have also deepened our partnership with our lending partners and now have access to a wider portfolio of offerings that can cater to an even more diverse set of customer requirements," Maniyar said in the mail.