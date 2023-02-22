In a first, property tax to be levied in Jammu & Kashmir from April

The Jammu & Kashmir government said on February 21 that property tax will be imposed in the Union Territory from April. The government notified the tax on residential and commercial establishments payable to urban local bodies (municipal corporations and committees) across J&K.

Until 2019, J&K had been exempted from property tax. However, after the abrogation of Article 370, which accorded special status to the region, all central laws automatically became applicable in J&K.

What is this new tax?

Property tax is levied on all real estate and is applicable on office establishments, houses, and commercial buildings.

According to the government, the tax is being levied in J&K to augment the resources of urban local bodies, which have not been able to deliver all their services. The government said revenue from other sources accounted for less than 15 percent of their operational expenses.

“These rules shall be called Jammu and Kashmir Property Tax (Other Municipalities) Rules, 2023. These shall come into force from 1st of April, 2023,” the J&K government’s housing and urban development department said in the notification.

What is the objective of the tax?

According to the administration, the property tax policy will help municipal bodies to generate revenue and enable them to provide better services with minimum tax implications for the people.

“Better municipal services are expected to attract more investment and encourage more people to set up businesses in J&K. Revenue generated from property taxes will be used to improve infrastructure, and significantly enhance the quality and levels of services provided by municipal bodies.”

How will property tax be calculated?

The tax on residential property will be 5 percent of the Taxable Annual Value (TAV) and 6 percent of TAV of non-residential property.

Those liable to pay property tax must furnish to the executive officer or any authorised officer the particulars of the property and the tax due in Form-1 by May 30 of the financial year to which the return pertains.

In cases where the payment is made in two instalments, a copy of the acknowledgment, along with proof of payment of the second instalment must be furnished by November 30.

The property tax calculated in respect of a building will hold for a block of three years unless a change is necessitated. The first block will start on April 1, 2023, and end on March 31, 2026.

Property tax for new buildings that come up after the start of a three-year block will be calculated with reference to the first day of the relevant block. Their tax liability will be calculated anew from the date of commencement of the new block of three years.

In case a building is liable to property tax for only a part of the year, the tax due will be proportional to the number of completed months.

Exemptions

No tax will be levied on vacant land not attached to a structure or building; municipal properties; all places of worship, and cremation and burial grounds.

Properties owned by the government of India and the J&K government will be exempted. But a service charge at 3 percent of the TAV will be payable in respect of such properties.

How is the tax calculated?

The TAV of a property and the tax due thereon will be calculated according to a formula that will take into account factors including municipality type, land value, area, usage, construction, age, slab and occupancy status.

Before tax is levied, common factors such as the location of the property (city or town), its occupancy status, type of property (residential, commercial or land), type of construction (single floor, multi-storied, pukka or kuchha structure), carpeted square area, and year of construction will be taken into consideration.

What are the penalties for not paying the tax?

Failure to file tax in due time, unless prevented by sufficient cause, will result in a penalty of Rs 100, or 1 percent of the tax due, whichever is higher, for every month of default, without prejudice to the interest due for the delay in payment.

The maximum penalty shall not exceed Rs 1,000.

Is it the first time property tax has been imposed?

Previous governments have attempted to impose property tax in J&K but had to shelve them due to public and political pressure. In 2010, the coalition government of the National Conference and the Congress tried to impose property tax but after facing flak, the administration dropped the plan.

The tax has been opposed on the grounds of an unstable political situation and a fragile economic environment, often hit by lockdowns, curfews and business losses. The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries estimated that Kashmir’s economy lost over Rs 40,000 crore and half a million people lost their jobs after Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, 2019, and the whole region was placed under curfew and lockdown for almost a year.

In 2020, Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, said the government will not levy property tax, commonly known as house tax, in the Union Territory.

How are people reacting?

The general public, businessmen and political leaders have flayed the decision to impose property tax and have pressed for reconsideration of the decision.

Shakeel Qalander, former president of the Federation of Chamber of Industries Kashmir, told Moneycontrol the order was issued without taking the situation of the people of the region into consideration.

“Before announcing property tax, the government should have checked the ground reality and seen how the people have been suffering – firstly due to the 2014 floods, followed by the 2019 lockdown and Covid-19 pandemic. I wonder how the new tax was conceived when a lot of people in J&K are living hand to mouth,” said Qalander, an industrialist.

Mohammad Saif, a shopkeeper in south Kashmir, said the tax is another blow for the people of the region.

“The people are already disturbed due to demolitions and the new tax will add salt to their wounds,” he said. Saif added that shopkeepers are already suffering and the new tax will hit their business.

Former J&K chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah termed the decision “unjust.”

“No Taxation Without Representation. Why should people in J&K pay state taxes including the proposed property tax when we have no say in how our government is run & no say in the decision making of J&K. We are expected to be mute spectators to all unjust decisions by Raj Bhavan,” he tweeted.

The property tax, as per J&K Pradesh Congress, is the new “tool of stealing money” from the people. “The BJP-controlled LG administration is responsible for the sufferings of common people,” it said.

J&K People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone said in a tweet that this was “not the time to tax.”

Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said in a tweet: “Imposition of Property Tax in J&K is ironically violative of municipal empowerment as this has neither been deliberated upon, nor approved by elected ULBs. While SMC will explore ways to contest this arbitrary move, I am writing to the Hon’ble LG seeking a withdrawal of the SO.”

Government clears the air

A day after issuing the notification, the government said the money collected by urban local bodies will be retained by them and used for development needs.

A government spokesperson said that the tax rates were one of the lowest in the country – almost half that of Himachal Pradesh, and one fourth to one sixth, overall, of other states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi.

“Again, tax rates are 25 percent lower in the municipal councils and 50 percent in municipalities. Residential houses up to a built-up area of 1,000 square feet have been exempted. Smaller assets are being taxed at lower rates. The taxable annual value has been linked to circle rates – the lower the circle rate, the lower the tax liability,” the spokesperson said.