In a first, property tax to be levied in Jammu & Kashmir from April

Irfan Amin Malik
Feb 22, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST

The region had been exempted from property tax until August 2019.

Property tax is levied on all real estate and is applicable on office establishments, houses, and commercial buildings.

The Jammu & Kashmir government said on February 21 that property tax will be imposed in the Union Territory from April. The government notified the tax on residential and commercial establishments payable to urban local bodies (municipal corporations and committees) across J&K.

Until 2019, J&K had been exempted from property tax. However, after the abrogation of Article 370, which accorded special status to the region, all central laws automatically became applicable in J&K.

What is this new tax?

