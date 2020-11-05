In a first, Lakme Fashion Week takes to a ‘digital runway’. But did the virtual bet pay off?

One of the biggest fashion shows of India, Lakme Fashion Week (LFW), this year took the virtual route to let designers showcase their new collections.

For the event that happened between October 21-25, a virtual platform called the LFW Hub was created, which included an area called 'The Runway', where designers showcased their collections.

Plus, the fashion shows were produced using green-screen stages, real-time compositing and motion tracking, which let users look at designs from different angles. Viewers could also buy designs directly off the Runway.

For the first time, the organisers shared data regarding the viewership, sales and sponsorship at the event.

“We created a captive space called the LFW Hub, which mimicked the experiences one gets when you attend an on-ground fashion week like showroom area, and sponsor installation. One could look at the Runway from different vantage points and choose camera angles. And this got 50,000-60,000 people logging in on that captive server. Mirror this to an audience at an on-ground event, the growth for the virtual LFW is twice,” Jaspreet Chandok, Head, Lifestyle Businesses, IMG Reliance, told Moneycontrol.

Lakme Fashion Week is jointly run and organised by Lakmé, a brand owned by Hindustan Unilever, and IMG Reliance Limited.

Talking about the viewership, Chandok said that LFW’s social media reach for on-ground events is 50 million. Plus, around 25,000-30,000 people attend the on-ground event. “For the virtual event this year, our digital numbers went up by 35-40 percent from a regular social media reach.”

Virtual buying at LFW

While the viewership was strong, what about sales?

Designer Ridhi Mehra said that “in terms of business, it was slow because the whole touch-and-feel option goes missing when things are on a virtual platform. However, in terms of consumers and retail, the response was positive. And the reach was higher.”

“Lakme came up with the feature, Shop Off The Runway, which further added to the peak of sales. But there has been a drop in sales this year,” she added.

Mehra's collection on the showcase is called Reflections, for which she blended artsy mirror work with Bohemian embellishments and a riot of colours with contemporary silhouettes.

From fittings to the finale, while everything was going on in Mumbai, Mehra coordinated things from home in Delhi.

“Our designs were showcased via a show shot by the IMG team, which put the whole thing together with a maximum of only 50 members. An event like this takes as much as 5,000 heads, had it been in the pre-COVID times,” she said.

In terms of sales, Chandok said that the sentiment for the luxury industry is still muted. This is why the season will be lower than last year. However, he said that designers were able to generate direct B2C (Business to Consumer) sales more. “Our schedule was also focussed more on B2C side than B2B (Business to Business). While a lot of designers put up spring summer collections to have conversation with buyers, their showcases have been autumn winter collection to generate sales.”

A dip in sponsorship

Along with sales, sponsorship revenues were low this year. However, Chandok said that it was a strategic call to get on board sponsors that were associated with LFW for a long time.

“We have a pool of 10-12 major sponsors, both national and international. So, we continued this year with them and did not look at newer brands. And 90 percent of our regular sponsors renewed with us. However, we took a 20 percent reduction in sponsorship revenue but it was a strategic call,” he said.

He added that LFW already has four to five partners for the next event. This is why Chandok believes that the next season of LFW probably will be the highest revenue generator.

As for the virtual event, brands like Nexa, Ajio, Bemberg, and R Elan were associated with Lakme Fashion Week this year.

Banking on tech for innovations

There were innovations for the sponsors as well. For example, audiences were redirected to Lakme, a sponsor of LFW, through banners on the LFW Hub to trail pages to browse through products, shades of makeup and try the same on themselves virtually.

Similarly, audiences watching the show could add looks from the show directly to their wishlist on Ajio, an online fashion platform.

For NEXA, audiences could view the cars displayed on the Hub and access 360 degree angles of the car by clicking on it.

Be it buying designs virtually or innovations for sponsors, when it comes to technology, Chandok said that the investments are for the long-term goal for the property.

“We are hoping to see that the ‘see now, buy now option’ becomes the portal for the Indian fashion industry to interface with everybody in the world, going forward. So, we want to expand this,” he said.

He added that even when LFW returns to on-ground event, assets like LFW Hub, virtual showroom, vantage points and the see now, buy now option will be part of the fashion event.