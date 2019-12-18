App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 10:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In a first, GST Council votes on single tax rate for lotteries

All states agreed that a knee-jerk reaction of rate hike wouldn't be prudent because of the present economic crisis. The Council is unlikely to go for a rate hike or a major rejig at the moment.

Kamalika Ghosh @GhoshKamalika

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, in its 38th meeting, decided on a single rate of 28 percent on both state-run and private lotteries. The new rate would be applicable from March 1, 2020.

The is the first time that the Council arrived at a decision through voting since it was constituted.

"Every attempt was made to keep that set tradition alive, every attempt was made to convince based on opinion making in the house but eventually the Council was reminded what the rules allow, and that tradition was not part of the rulebook. And the rules are what should govern the Council..." Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Presently, lotteries run by state governments attract 12 percent GST, while those authorised by them and sold outside the state are taxed at 28 percent.

A presentation was made before the Council on ways to augment revenue, but nothing related to rate hike was part of the presentation.

"The data will be analysed and a decision will be taken on it later," Sitharaman said.

The Centre, on December 16, released Rs 35,298 crore as GST compensation to the states for August and September.

The Council also extended the deadline for GSTR 9 and GSTR 9C return filing for 2017-18, to January 31, 2020 from December 31, 2019 earlier.

The GST Council has exempted long term lease on industrial plots to facilitate setting up of industrial parks.

The GST Council also rationalised tax rate on woven and non-woven bags to 18 percent.

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 10:44 pm

tags #Business #GST #GST Council

