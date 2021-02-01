In a first for private sector, Tata Group may develop military aircraft: Report

Hindustan Aeronautics (Representative image)

In a first for the private sector, Tata Group may develop and manufacture a full military-grade aircraft. The conglomerate has acquired intellectual property (IP) rights for a German-origin platform, The Economic Times has reported.

The plan is to integrate indigenous sensors and payloads to convert it into an intelligence-gathering asset, the report said. Such aircraft are typically developed and manufactured by state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The high-altitude, twin-engine aircraft can be used to gather signal intelligence and cross-border surveillance, The Economic Times said.

The aircraft, which is in the final stages of testing in Germany, is expected to arrive in India in the next three months for further integration, the report added.

Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) will display the aircraft's capabilities at AeroIndia in Bengaluru next week.

"We are now focusing on modifying the aircraft to fit special payloads so that it can undertake a demonstration of surveillance capabilities," Sukaran Singh, Managing Director of TASL told the newspaper. "For a country like India, with multiple mountain ranges spread across the country, including on international borders, this capacity is extremely vital. India has been dependent on foreign suppliers to meet this need."