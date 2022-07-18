English
    Imran Khan demands fresh general elections in Pakistan after impressive show in Punjab bypolls

    The election for the chief minister will be held on July 22 on the Supreme Court’s order and PTI-PMLQ joint candidate Chaudhary Parvez Elahi is likely to be the new chief minister of the politically crucial province Punjab.

    July 18, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST
    Imran Khan has demanded fresh general elections in Pakistan after his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party registered an impressive electoral victory in the crucial Punjab assembly by-polls, dealing a major blow to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif whose son Hamza Shehbaz is all set to lose his post as chief minister.

