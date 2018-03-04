Improving technology is changing what it is to be human

Each week, at least two emails land in my inbox daily about how the workplace is changing and how it will impact industries, sectors, employees, employers or even everyday interactions.

The change is real, it’s happening and it will impact every profession, led in large part by the way automation and artificial intelligence are set to change our lives. What needs more attention is the change all this automation will bring about in our interactions with people, machines and the environment.

Our dependence on our smartphones, which anyway have multiple apps catering to our various interests- health, music, reading, news network apps, weather- is anyway increasing.

If one stops to think about it, the average person no longer remembers phone numbers of family or friends, there are reminders on your devices to help you remember work or personal appointments, and there are even apps to remind you to drink water.

While convenient and innovative, these apps are modifying human memory. Instead of using the time we save by using these apps on productive work, we are also increasingly spending our free time scrolling through content on various social media platforms.

That certainly doesn’t mean that all content on social media is a waste of time, but it also makes the smartphone or an equivalent electronic device our prime medium of interacting with friends, family and keeping ourselves abreast of the latest that happens in the world.

It is worth thinking about why people are increasingly being sold “experiences” by the hospitality industry.

Technology is but a medium, but as computing power increases and artificial intelligence becomes more mature, the social change being brought about is slowly but steadily changing what it means to be human.