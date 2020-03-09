Improvement in logistics key to new investments

Parthasarathy Rangachari

Contrary to western economies and other major supply chain markets such as the Middle-East, the logistics sector in India has always been an ancillary industry within the manufacturing sector.

This limited the policy level attention it received. And, the fragmented industry participation kept it from achieving better efficiency and keeping pace with global developments.Logistics as an industry is intertwined with multiple sectors including infrastructure, manufacturing, transportation, and finance (through indirect taxation) amongst others. Recognizing the role of the sector in the overall functioning of the economy is the first step in bringing developmental changes.

Having said that, India is in a catch-up mode and the recent announcement of logistics as part of the infrastructure sector by the government is a big welcome decision. Other technological initiatives such as GST/E-way bill/RFID solutions have also affected the operational landscape of this sector.New start-ups providing app based solutions utilising artificial intelligence and machine learning are offering hope to companies and the industry at large.

Research has shown that almost 70 percent of retail/manufacturing businesses around the world have begun to transform their supply chain processes via technological implementations. Technologies like the internet of things (IoT) and Blockchain can make all the difference in gaining a competitive edge.

Despite these welcome changes, India’s rank in the Logistics Performance Index, a benchmarking tool developed by the World Bank, dropped from a rank of 35 in 2016 to 44 in 2018 as other countries undertook massive improvements of their own. India as a country, therefore, has a lot of ground to cover to be a globally competitive player in the logistics sector.To attract foreign investments, we need to strengthen and modernise existing infrastructure and solutions to add value to the overall supply chain.

Companies do not set up their business in a country just for tax savings alone.India particularly is one of the largest consumer markets in the world. Having an efficient logistics sector will only help the cause of new investments.Logistics cost in India is around 13-14 percent of GDP whereas in advanced economies it hovers around 9-11 percent. Bringing down the cost to these globally competitive levels will help increase exports by 5-8 percent as efficiency of doing business will improve.

The split in the multimodal network in India also is sub-optimal. It stands at 60 percent roads, 30 percent rail and 10 percent waterways, whereas the global benchmark is 25-30 percent road, 50-55 percent rail and 20-25 percent waterways. We urgently need to change the distribution in order to achieve cost and process efficiency.The Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) is a great initiative as it doubles the capacity while improving time. It has the potential to mainstream many unorganized sector businesses via good logistics/supply chain solutions.Economical, fast and efficient multimodal logistics solutions are key.

The government clearly needs to move beyond incremental changes and provide policy initiatives that drive the industry to make structural improvements. Such movements which are required to be carefully implemented at the national level would add fuel to achieving the goal of a $5 trillion economy by 2024.

While solutions emanating from the GST/E-way bill and FastTag implementation are extremely good, there simply needs to be more done.The idea is for the sector to turn a new leaf. Actions are required on multiple fronts by various agencies and these all are required to be in tandem so that there is a collective synergy from all the developmental initiatives.

Change for such a massive country as India will come with complexities which needs to be resolved in due course. Government has a role to play in such circumstances. For instance, fewer changes in GST law would help reduce complexities in the short run.Overall for India to catch up with leading countries in logistics, an overhaul of the sector is required. Though it will be a long march it is not impossible to attain such status.

As mentioned earlier, the first step has to be from the government, which has to implement the new Logistics Policy, currently in draft form at the earliest. That will set the tone for other initiatives.India could not capitalize on the trade war between US and China, where our South Asian neighbours benefitted. Hope we don’t miss the bus again.

[Parthasarathy Rangachari is Finance Director at Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, a Germany-headquartered logistics services provider. The Company offers transportation, warehousing, packaging, distribution, freight, customs clearance, storage, and e-commerce services. A Bachelors in Commerce from Madras University and an MBA from Ohio University, Rangachari was earlier with the Dubai-based Al Rostamani Group.]