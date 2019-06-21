App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 07:05 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Improved GST compliance could spur growth, says Abneesh Roy of Edelweiss Securities

Sunil Duggal, former CEO of Dabur, and Abneesh Roy, senior vice-president at Edelweiss Securities, shared their views on current consumer sentiments.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The decline in auto sales in India has entered its third quarter and the  macro indicators continue to remain weak. The question on everyone's mind is whether discretionary consumption is going to be in a longer term slowdown.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sunil Duggal, former CEO of Dabur, and Abneesh Roy, senior vice-president at Edelweiss Securities, shared their views on current consumer sentiments.

According to Duggal, the slowdown was coming for the last few quarters. “Fiscal 18-19 had a correspondingly lower base of FY17-18. So the numbers looked optically good particularly in the first half but the slowdown was evident towards the latter part of the last fiscal and it is continuing into this. Moreover, Lok Sabha elections have had no impact on demand unlike earlier,” he added.

Close

Duggal expects the second half to be better. "Whether it will be marginally better or substantially is very hard to say. However, I am pretty hopeful that the demand would stage some kind of revival. The consumption story in the staple space is intact and we should not worry too much. There would be some revival. It might take a bit longer than what we like,” he observed.

related news

Sharing his expectations on the Union budget, Duggal said: “There could be some lowering of GST rates. The 28 percent slab is not required at this point in time. Some of the 18 percent categories can be moved into 12 percent. That could be an effective step to revive demand without hurting revenues as the extra demand would compensate for the loss of revenues in terms of the rate cuts.”

“The fiscal space is something which I am not familiar with, but certainly revival of sectors such as real estate is critically important in terms of job creation.  I do not think the agrarian sector is going to fuel consumption and growth to the extent it did over the last 10-20 years. So it got to be infrastructure, roads, railway, real estate and most importantly, autos which would ultimately lead to demand revival. So the economy has to be looked at holistically in terms of overall management rather than just a particular sector like FMCG,” Duggal further noted.

Roy is also expecting most of the slowdown in the first half. “The monsoon has been delayed but what really matters for rural areas will be what the central and the state governments do,” he pointed out.

Speaking about stocks, he said, “I would expect Pidilite to do close to double-digit volume growth in FY20. Yes, a lot of that will be more towards second half. So we remain quite positive on Pidilite because waterproofing and a lot of the other growth drivers will be definitely making Pidilite grow close to double digit in terms of volumes.”

He thinks the government should step in to resolve the liquidity crunch. “One key reason is liquidity crisis which is impacting the distributors across the board. The interest rate cut has happened but liquidity crisis is engulfing most of the sectors, the entire economy.”

“An important thing is compliance in terms of GST. If the compliance can be taken to the next level in terms of invoice bill, it will be a big positive. The market share of organised companies can improve and tax collection also can go up for the government, which can be brought back in terms of stimulus and development,” added Roy.

Source: CNBC-TV 18

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 21, 2019 07:05 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #India #video

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.