Importers, manufacturers of COVID-19 essential items under scanner: Report

The GST Council had on September 17 extended the GST rate cuts on COVID-related essential items till December 31. (Representative image)

Businesses which import and manufacture COVID-19-related essential items, such as vaccines and medical oxygen, have come under the Centre's scanner for suspected profiteering under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system.

The National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) has begun investigating transmission of GST rate cut benefits to the end customer by such businesses, The Economic Times has reported.

The government might also ask the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to conduct a probe, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Many of these COVID-related essential items have been exempted from GST. However, the government is examining whether the prices of these products have been subsequently reduced by manufacturers and importers.

The CCI may look into instances where customs duty exemptions were not passed on to customers, The Economic Times reported.

"Customs duty is outside the purview of NAA and so the thinking in the government is that in cases where importers are not passing on benefits, CCI could look into that," a source told the publication.

The GST Council, on September 17, extended the GST rate cuts on COVID-19-related essential items till December 31.