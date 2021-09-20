MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Importers, manufacturers of COVID-19 essential items under scanner: Report

The Centre may also ask the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to conduct a probe.

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST
The GST Council had on September 17 extended the GST rate cuts on COVID-related essential items till December 31. (Representative image)

The GST Council had on September 17 extended the GST rate cuts on COVID-related essential items till December 31. (Representative image)


Businesses which import and manufacture COVID-19-related essential items, such as vaccines and medical oxygen, have come under the Centre's scanner for suspected profiteering under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system.

The National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) has begun investigating transmission of GST rate cut benefits to the end customer by such businesses, The Economic Times has reported.

The government might also ask the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to conduct a probe, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Also read: EXPLAINED | How does the govt monitor profiteering after GST rates are cut?

Close

Related stories

Many of these COVID-related essential items have been exempted from GST. However, the government is examining whether the prices of these products have been subsequently reduced by manufacturers and importers.

The CCI may look into instances where customs duty exemptions were not passed on to customers, The Economic Times reported.

"Customs duty is outside the purview of NAA and so the thinking in the government is that in cases where importers are not passing on benefits, CCI could look into that," a source told the publication.

The GST Council, on September 17, extended the GST rate cuts on COVID-19-related essential items till December 31.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #GST
first published: Sep 20, 2021 09:25 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.