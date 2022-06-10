Important to maintain quality of data, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on June 10 stressed the importance of maintaining the quality of data, especially by central banks and researchers in the backdrop of increasing integration of financial markets.

"As financial markets are getting more integrated, robust information systems provide comfort on data-guided policy and supervision. It is important to always maintain the rigour and quality of data and analytical studies," said Das while speaking at the Annual Statistics Conference of the Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM).

The entire process has to be reliable and not susceptible to small errors, which can turn out to give disproportionate misleads, Das said.

The Governor's comments are important in the backdrop of a debate in the past on the quality of official data on growth numbers and inflation and questions on the central bank's own estimates on key macroeconomic data.

Das said the COVID-19 pandemic shock highlighted the need to go beyond the standard offering for the assessment of macroeconomic conditions.

"Critical official statistics faced disruptions in the compilation. Even regular macroeconomic statistics at times pose unique challenges as they often cease to reflect economic dynamics," Das said.

New data sources:

Das said new data sources that have a higher frequency than the traditional macro statistics are now used to assess movements in critical variables, such as consumption and production.

"There is a need to augment the array of alternative statistics, to complement the regular aggregates," Das said.

The unconventional data sources, and even micro voluminous data collected as part of traditional statistical systems - falling under the general ambit of Big data, has gained traction, Das noted.

"We are past the stage of asking “if or whether we should use” to “how efficiently and effectively we can use” them," Das added.