Import curb proposed on private jets, helicopters to plug deficit

Bloomberg
Dec 07, 2022 / 08:06 PM IST

Any import of planes weighing more than 15,000 kilograms (33,100 pounds) unladen as well as turbo jets are also “non-essential” and shouldn’t be brought in from abroad as much as is done now, the letter dated Dec. 6 stated.

India has proposed curbing the import of private jets and helicopters as it seeks to plug a widening trade deficit, according to a document from the country’s aviation ministry seen by Bloomberg.

The government will identify ways to “boost exports and contain a surge of non-essential imports so as to bring down the trade deficit,” the document said. India’s aviation regulator, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and National Aerospace Laboratories are among those who should be consulted to devise a strategy, according to the document.

A representative for the Ministry of Civil Aviation didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move may well be a blow to planemakers that serve India’s ultra-rich. Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s second-wealthiest person, owns a Boeing business jet, Tata Group’s patriarch Ratan Tata flies a Dassault Falcon 2000 jet and former billionaire Anil Ambani has a Bombardier global express plane, according to local media reports.

Alternately, the move may benefit the government’s plans to boost leasing of aircraft from the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City.