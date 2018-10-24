App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 09:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Implementing turnaround strategy, did not seek moratorium on loans: Jet Airways

The full service carrier, which is grappling with financial woes, has delayed payment of salaries to employees.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Crisis-hit Jet Airways said it is implementing a turnaround strategy and has not sought moratorium on loans from lenders.

The full service carrier, which is grappling with financial woes, has delayed payment of salaries to employees.

"The company is engaged in implementing board approved turnaround strategy and will make due announcements with respect to specific measures once finalised," an airline spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said the airline has not sought moratorium on any loans or reduction of interest rates from its lenders, contrary to reports.

Jet Airways Group posted a net loss of Rs 1,326 crore in the three months ended June 2018. In the year-ago period, the carrier had a net profit of Rs 58 crore.

Along with the quarterly results, the airline's board, during its meeting on August 27, also considered various cost cutting measures, debt reduction and funding options, including infusion of capital and monetisation of assets.

"Given the challenging business environment, Jet Airways has been implementing additional measures to reduce costs and achieve greater efficiencies of operations," it said in a release on August 27.

On October 24, shares of Jet Airways rose nearly four percent to close at Rs 220.65 on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 09:42 pm

tags #Business #India #Jet Airways

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.