Impact report of IBC to come in next 2 months: Bankruptcy Board chairperson

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has given a study task to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad to check the impact of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and the report is expected to come in the next 2 months, said Chairperson of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) Ravi Mital on April 13.

The study will look at issues such as delays in resolution and haircuts besides the tax impact, employment generation and economic impact, Mital said.

“And the report should come out in the next two months," said the Chairperson of IBBI while addressing at CII Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Conference in Delhi.

Mital further added that after this report, they will be in better understanding of what this IBC has achieved in terms of resolutions.