Impact of Interconnect Usage Charge minimal; 30 minute-call to cost only Rs 2, says Jio

Reliance Jio has said that the Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) would have minimal impact on customers, after their announcement of a six paise per minute call fee generated wide-scale outcry.

“For a 30-minute call from your Jio number to another network number will cost Rs 1.80, comparative to Rs 45 for calls by any other network,” a company release said.

Jio also announced that on every Rs 10 top-up voucher conducted through the My Jio app, it would provide 1 GB extra data. The amount of free data increases proportionately with the top-up amount.

The recharges will be valid for as long as the balance remains, i.e. they are not time-bound. It added that Jio to Jio and Jio to landline calls would continue to be free.

Also, recharges made till October 9 would be applicable until the user’s existing plan expires.

The company further stated that the six paise IUC fee, brought into effect from October 10, would only remain so long as telecom sector authority TRAI enforces the IUC policy.

IUC is an amount paid by one telecom operator to another, via the outgoing calls made their respective customers.