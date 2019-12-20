App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 03:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Immense potential in Indian tourism: Anil Agarwal

The biggest attraction in India is the tourism with 10,000 years of history with monuments, museums etc, Agarwal said in his address.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Immense potential lies with the Indian tourism sector, industrialist Anil Agarwal said on Friday. The NRI billionaire was speaking at 'New India: Aspiring USD 5 trillion Economy' session of industry body Assocham.

The biggest attraction in India is the tourism with 10,000 years of history with monuments, museums etc, Agarwal said in his address.

"What we have, no body had in the world," he said.

Close

Referring to tourist attractions such as monuments and museums, he said, "These are run by the government. It is the time to think how can we make them independent, how we can make them free".

Today India is a place everyone wants to visit. About seven to eight million tourists are visiting every state of the country, he said.

"We have to think what we can do to attract tourists," he added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 20, 2019 03:10 pm

tags #Anil Agarwal #Business #Companies #Economy

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.