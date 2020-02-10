IMFA Q3 profit after tax plummets 85% to Rs 4.84cr

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (IMFA) on Monday posted a 85.4 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 4.84 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2019.

It had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs Rs 33.21 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a filing to BSE.

However, the consolidated income increased to Rs 405.88 crore in the December quarter over Rs 396.45 crore in same period last year, the filing said.

"We do not expect any significant effect due to the Coronavirus situation although this view is contingent on information currently available," IMFA Managing Director Subhrakant Panda said.