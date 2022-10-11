IMF warns ‘stormy waters’ ahead for world economy

IMF (source: Reuters)

The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday that the world economy is headed for “stormy waters” as it downgraded its global growth projections for next year and warned of a harsh worldwide recession if policymakers mishandle the fight against inflation.

The dark assessment was detailed in the fund’s closely watched World Economic Outlook report, which was published as the world’s top economic officials traveled to Washington for the annual meetings of the World Bank and the IMF.

The gathering comes at a fraught time, as persistent supply chain disruptions and Russia’s war in Ukraine have led to surging food and energy prices over the past year, forcing central bankers to raise interest rates sharply to cool off their economies.

The IMF maintained its most recent forecast that the global economy will grow 3.2% this year but now projects that will slow to 2.7% in 2023, slightly lower than its previous estimate. But at the start of the year, the IMF projected much stronger global growth of 4.4% in 2022 and 3.8% in 2023, highlighting how the outlook has darkened in recent months.

Inflation is expected to peak later this year and decline from 8.8% in 2022 to 6.5% in 2023.

“The risks are accumulating,” Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF’s chief economist, said in an interview where he described the global economy as weakening. “We’re expecting about a third of the global economy to be in a technical recession.”

The IMF defines a “technical recession” as an economy contracting for two consecutive quarters.

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, told CNBC on Monday that the United States was likely to be “in some kind of recession six to nine months from now.”

The economies of the United States, the euro area and China are in various states of slowing, causing ripple effects around the world. In the United States, inflation and rising interest rates are sapping consumer spending power, and activity in the housing sector is slowing as mortgage rates rise. Europe has been heavily reliant on Russia for energy and is facing sharp increases in oil and gas prices as additional sanctions go into effect later this year, just as the weather turns colder. Ongoing lockdowns in China to prevent the spread of the coronavirus continue to be a drag on its economy.

The slowdowns in advanced economies are putting additional pressure on emerging markets, many of which were already fragile and facing high debt burdens as they climbed out of the pandemic. Higher interest rates, soaring food costs and diminished demand for exports threatens to push millions of people into poverty.

“The poor are hurt the most,” David Malpass, the president of the World Bank, told reporters before the annual meetings with the IMF. “We’re in the midst of a crisis-facing development.”

As the pain piles up in rich and poor countries alike, policymakers are under increasing pressure to blunt the fallout, with central bankers — including the Federal Reserve — facing calls to curtail interest rate increases.

Still, the IMF warned that doing too little to combat inflation would make the fight more costly later. It also said that governments should avoid enacting fiscal policies that will make inflation worse.

In its report, the IMF acknowledged that its forecasts face considerable uncertainty. Halting Russian gas supplies to Europe could depress its economies, debt crises in developing countries could worsen and the pandemic could come roaring back. Global output may sink below 2% next year.

“Risks to the outlook remain unusually large and to the downside,” the report said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

By Alan Rappeport